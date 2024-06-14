Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 $219 $399 Save $180 A pair of earbuds that you need to hear to believe. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds are driven by individual amplifiers and discreet DSPs, delivering some of the best audio you'll ever hear. They support 24-bit aptX and aptX Adaptive codecs and offer impressive ANC. Right now, you can score these at their lowest price ever for a limited time. $219 at Amazon

If you've been shopping for a pair of earbuds, you'll know how hard it is, especially with so much great stuff out on the market. While the usual big names like Sony, Samsung, and Apple are going to offer some great products, brands like Bowers & Wilkins can also offer some compelling options too.

While the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds usually come with a price tag of $399, we've managed to uncover a deal so good that it knocks $180 or 43% off the original retail price for a limited time. Not only do you get a pair of earbuds that look good, but you'll also get some excellent audio, and special features that you won't find on other products.

So what's so great about the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds?

Bowers & Wilkins touts that its earbuds take advantage of the best technology you can find in earbuds. The earbuds offer a premium listening experience thanks to the 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units, with quad amps and DPS. Furthermore, you're also going to get support for high-resolution 24-bit audio, along with reliable active noise-canceling technology.

In addition to the above, the earbuds also deliver fantastic voice clarity when on calls thanks to Bowers & Wilkins' two microphone system. Not only do you get great sound here, but you're also going to get fantastic connectivity, with Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology that provides a reliable connection that can span up to 25 meters.

Battery life is pretty good too, with up to five hours of use on a single charge, and an additional 16 hours of use from the included charging case. As an added bonus, the case can be used to transmit audio to the earbuds from a source that doesn't have a Bluetooth connection.

And with its IP54 rating, you can feel confident using the earbuds in bad weather or the most grueling work out conditions. While these earbuds normally come in at $399, they can now be had for an absolute steal, with a discount that knocks $180 off for a limited time. But get them while you can because this deal won't last long.