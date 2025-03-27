This article is sponsored by Botslab. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

If spring cleaning doesn’t sound like something you’re into, what about spring security? Why not start the season by securing your home and vehicle with a new, discounted video doorbell and front- and rear-view dash cam. If you don’t already have these smart security features in place in your home and vehicle, it’s probably something that’s been on your to-do list for ages.

When shopping for home-security devices, you’ll want a company with a proven track record. Enter Botslab, a high-tech, AI-driven smart-security company with 100 million users worldwide that’s on a mission to bring peace of mind to its consumers.

Through a combination of advanced AI research, big data, industry-leading cloud-computing solutions, and a cutting-edge app platform, Botslab delivers unmatched smart-home security devices. Plus, they’re having a sale!

From March 25 until March 31, you can get three outstanding Botslab devices for up to 55% off:

Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811

Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811 See at Botslab

When selecting a video doorbell camera, a crystal-clear, large field of view is essential. Whether you’re trying to see the little neighbor kid from next door coming by for a play date, a delivery driver bending down with a package, or someone sneaking up beside your house, too many blind spots can render your camera useless.

Crystal-clear, large field of view

The Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811 has 360-degree viewing capabilities, so you can see someone head to toe and the full surroundings. Depending on your preference, you can customize your viewing mode:

Panoramic Mode for a full 360-degree view

VR Mode, which allows you to pan the camera around the entire field of view

Horizontal Correction Mode for a landscape-style view

Vertical Correction Mode for a portrait-style view

Not only do you have a full field of view, but you also have a crystal-clear view. The R811 is equipped with 5MP HD resolution, which means you can capture finer details with enhanced image quality–a far cry better than the typical 2K of its competitors.

Quality night vision is a must-have for any doorbell camera. With up to a 24-foot night vision range, the R811 delivers a crisp image of who’s in front of your door or peering around the corner. With depth like that, you can even see what’s happening down on your driveway, whether it’s a predator scoping out your property or a raccoon coming back to ravage your garbage bins again.

Ample storage with no subscription

Unlike other video doorbell cameras, the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811 comes with 32GB of built-in storage. You don’t need to contend with a micro SD card, nor do you need to purchase an additional subscription after buying your device.

With the R811’s ample local storage, you can enjoy 365 days of video history with zero monthly fees. Plus, you’ll get 48 hours of free cloud storage for your first year, followed by 24 hours of cloud storage from your second year onward.

AI detection and customized alerts

Too many false alarms can lead to a tendency to ignore alerts altogether. When every passerby or fluttering tree leaf sends an alert to your app, it’s easy to become complacent. Within the Botslab app, you can personalize both your alert settings and your camera’s sensitivity.

Don’t need to know every time someone walks past on the sidewalk? Set it as a no-alert zone. Want to know if someone is lingering at your door? Set the Stay Detection for the duration of your choice. Want an alert when your youngest kid arrives home safely from school? Set a Visitor Recognition alert for them and others.

More to love about the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811

Once you’ve completed the simple, wall-mounted installation process–which includes an optional 15-degree mounting bracket–you’re ready to roll.

By placing the Botslab Base Station between your video doorbell camera and your router, you can enjoy a fast and stable connection with double the signal transmission distance.

You have flexible charging options, with either battery–6400mAh battery power–or hard-wiring your device.

The R811 is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) for seamless connectivity.

No matter your regional weather, the R811 has IP66 weatherproof rating for all-weather performance.

Two-way audio lets you talk to people outside your door, with an optional voice modulator to disguise or transform your voice.

If you like what you read about the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811, then you’re going to be equally as enthusiastic about the R810.

Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810

Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810 See at Botslab

The Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810 comes with all the bells and whistles featured in the R811, but with 5400mAh battery life and a combination of SD card and cloud storage. Depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, either option could be a good fit.

If you’re new to the doorbell camera market, the R810 is a great intro device that will provide peace of mind from an AI-powered smart-home security doorbell camera at an affordable price.

Budget-friendly premium security

With the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810, you enjoy the same field of view and viewing modes as the R811 in clear 5MP HD resolution. Plus, you have the same crisp night vision and AI detection modes and alert zones.

The R810 stores your footage safely with 256GB of built-in storage, plus an optional 32GB of microSD card storage. You’ll also have 48 hours of free event-triggered cloud storage for your first year, followed by 24 hours of lifetime cloud storage. The Botslab base station also

The Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810 is a great alternative to the R811 with tons of the same key features:

Fast and stable connection with double the signal transmission distance from the Botslab base station.

Flexible charging options: 5400mAh battery power or hard-wiring.

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) for seamless connectivity.

IP66 weatherproof rating for all-weather performance.

Two-way audio with an optional voice modulator.

Get the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 R810 now at 55% off for $99.

