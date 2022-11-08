The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are already strapped on the wrists of users, but their predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 4 and its siblings, remain quite solid even today. The Galaxy Watch 4 has the same SoC, a very similar software, and even many of the same features, so Watch 4 users aren't hard-pressed to upgrade — and users looking to save a buck on a Samsung wearable can snag it as well. It's still one of the best smartwatches you can get, but right now, you should be aware of a new update that could cause your watch to cease functioning altogether.

As per several user reports online (via SamMobile), the R8xxXXU1GVI3 update that rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 4 is bricking units. If you happen to install this update, you might not notice anything wrong at first, but if you reboot your smartwatch, it might never turn on again, and it'll be rendered useless.

It's unclear if this is happening to every watch getting the update, but it doesn't look like that's the case, given a few users have reportedly power-cycled their smartwatches with no issues whatsoever after getting the update. Then again, the number of reports suggests that there's at least a possibility that it could happen to you as well.

If your smartwatch already has the update, make sure to not let it run out of battery, and don't shut it down or reboot it. It might get bricked, and you might not be able to turn it on again. And if you haven't updated it yet, make sure to not do so until a new update is issued.

Unfortunately, if your watch is already updated, and it's not turning on anymore, there's not a lot you can do other than get in touch with Samsung's support to try and process a replacement. In South Korea, the company has acknowledged the issue, and it's currently offering free repairs for affected users. Your mileage may vary in other regions, though.