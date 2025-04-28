Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024)
$149 $179 Save $30
With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds you're getting what we feel are the best Bose earbuds currently on the market, and with this deal you can grab them for just $149.
Our favorite Bose earbuds are catching a discount across retailers right now, with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds seeing a $30 discount. This deal brings their price down from $179 to a more modest $149. We like these earbuds at just about any price, so this deal makes for some extra value. The QuietComfort Earbuds are available in three different colors at this price.
Review: Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds sound better than anything else under $200
Bose sound without the Bose budget
