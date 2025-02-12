Bose Ultra Open Earbuds $229 $299 Save $70 The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are non-noise-cancelling earbuds that are designed to hook over the ears. Leaving both canals open, you’ll be able to hear environmental sounds while still listening to music and podcasts, or taking phone calls. The Ultra Open buds should last for up to 7.5 hours on a full charge, and an extra 11.5 hours can be stored on the charging case. $229 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy

Bose makes some of the best earbuds and headphones available right now. But if you're looking for something a little different, a pair of open earbuds might just be the thing. Now, if you've never heard of or tried open earbuds, they work a bit differently from conventional earbuds, in that they sit outside your ear canal, allowing you to naturally hear what's happening around you.

Of course, these types of earbuds aren't going to be for everyone, but if you need a pair of earbuds that allows you to be more aware of your surroundings, while still being able to enjoy your tunes, then open earbuds might be a good option. Now, Bose makes a pretty good pair with its Ultra Open earbuds, and you can now get a serious discount on them if you're quick, as they fall to one of their lowest prices yet.

What makes the Bose Ultra Open earbuds great?