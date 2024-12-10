Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker $49 $119 Save $70 If you're looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker that's durable and loud, the Bose Soundlink Micro is going to be the way to go. Best of all, it's now priced nearly 60% below its original retail price. $49 at Walmart

Bose makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. But if you're looking for one that's ultra-compact and packed with features, then the SoundLink Micro is going to be right up your alley. Not only does this small speaker deliver awesome sound, but it can also now be had at a fantastic price.

For a very limited time, Walmart is discounting this speaker down to the lowest price we've seen yet. At nearly 60% off, this speaker drops to just $49 ahead of the holidays. So get this deal while you can because, at this price, it won't be around for that long. Plus, ordering now ensures you get delivered to your door in just a few days.

What's great about the Bose SoundLink Micro portable speaker?

The Bose SoundLink Micro is definitely one speaker you want to look out for thanks to its compact size and big sound. Not only that, but it's also quite durable, offering an IP67 rating that allows it to withstand dust, water, and extreme temperatures without issues.

It even has a built-in strap that will allow you to attach to almost anything with ease. What's cool is that you can use it on its own, or pair two together for an even bigger sound. As far as battery life goes, Bose claims that this speaker will last up to six hours with normal use.

And if you want to use this for calls, you can, thanks to the built-in microphone. Overall, you really can't go wrong with a Bose. The brand has a variety of high-quality products that really deliver when it comes to the audio experience. So be sure to grab this one right now, because at this price, it's an absolute steal.