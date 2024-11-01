Bose SoundLink Max $299 $399 Save $100 The Bose SoundLink Max is a premium Bluetooth speaker option that produces powerful sound and travels well no matter what device you may want to pair it with. Right now, you can score $100 off for a limited time. $299 at Amazon

In our review of the Bose SoundLink Max we considered it a great portable speaker, but we weren't really sold on the price, coming in at an eye-watering $399. But right now, at Amazon, it has become much more affordable, with a steep discount that knocks $100 off. Not only is the discount sweet, but it's also the lowest price we've seen for this Bluetooth speaker. So if you've been looking for something portable with great sound, grab the SoundLink Max quickly to save big, because there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Max

Whether it's a phone, tablet, laptop, or some other device, the Bose SoundLink Max is a Bluetooth speaker that will roll well alongside it. It produces deep bass and big sound, maximizing your music from smaller devices and providing a quality listening experience when utilized in larger listening environments, like by the pool, at a party, or just when you're in your living room.

Now, all of this is great, but the real gem here is that this speaker is quite portable. It travels well wherever you go, and also offers protection from the elements with its IP67 rating that protects the speaker from dust and moisture. It's also able to reach up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great option for things like camping overnight and road trips.

When you do finally run it dry, the SoundLink Max charges easily via USB-C. And as an added perk, you can use this same port to charge other devices, so long as you still have some battery left. It's a handy feature, and there's no point in having a Bluetooth speaker around if the device you're driving with dies along the way.

Connectivity is a breeze with the Bose SoundLink Max with the option of using Bluetooth or the built-in 3.5mm AUX input. Whether you're going to listen wired or wireless, this speaker can handle both without an issue. So, if you're looking to upgrade a cheap Bluetooth speaker or just simply want to ensure you have quality audio at your next get-together, don't miss this deal on the Bose SoundLink Max.

It's at an all-time low price of $299 from Amazon, which is a $100 savings from its regular $399 price. Just to note, this deal does not ship from Amazon direct, but you will have the ability to return the item by the end of January 2025.