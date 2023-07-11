Source: Bose Bose SoundLink Flex $105 $149 Save $44 Spending a little on an excellent speaker isn't impossible; the Bose SoundLink Flex is proof. It's waterproof, so it can keep the music going by the poolside, in the living room, or even on your hike. It will give you 12 hours of use before needing a charge, complete with support for Google Assistant and Siri. $105 at Amazon

It's so easy to take your music with you nowadays thanks to the best entertainment apps on Android. However, nothing livens up the mood at a gathering like a Bluetooth speaker you can carry with you to poolside parties and boardroom meetings alike. The Bose SoundLink Flex is our top pick in the crop of Bluetooth speakers available right now, and for this Prime Day, Amazon is selling it for just $105 — 30% lower than the usual selling price of $149.

Why the Bose SoundLink Flex is worth your money

Bose is recognized as one of the greats among audio hardware brands, making everything from true wireless earbuds to full-blown cinematic sound systems. Its Bluetooth speakers also live up to the company’s reputation for quality, and the SoundLink flex is positioned as a rugged outdoor speaker with a lower price in the lineup. We check out quite a few Bluetooth speakers here at Android Police, and the SoundLink Flex ticks all the right boxes in our books.

First off, it comes with an IP67 rating, showing it is resistant to dust and water alike. The speaker is light enough to float in water, which isn't great for the listening experience, but rescuing it from the odd poolside mishap should be rather easy. The stone blue finish on the speaker is also resistant to cracking and fading under prolonged exposure to UV rays.

In the audio department, the SoundLink Flex delivers all the features you would expect of a Bose speaker. It's powerful enough to generate room-filling sound, without losing out on the nuanced details in the instruments. The sound gets adequately loud as well.

That doesn’t mean it is lacking in features, either. Bluetooth stays connected as far as 30 feet away, and the 5,000mAh Li-ion battery should keep the party going up to 12 hours, though recharging is easy enough with the USB-C port. The speaker also works well with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri, and if you already have other Bose products, the companion app’s SimpleSync technology allows music to play on the speakers closest to you without the hassle of manually switching audio output devices on your music player.

All these features can be yours for the low price of $105 this Prime Day. We regularly see the SoundLink Flex discounted to around $130, but this is the lowest discounted price we have seen this year. If you’re in the market for a mid-range Bluetooth speaker with exceptional sound quality that you can take anywhere, look no further than the Bose SoundLink Flex.