With the weather heating up, the time for backyard barbecues and beach bashes is just around the corner. If you don't have a good portable Bluetooth speaker to turn those parties up a notch, then this deal on the Bose SoundLink Flex may just be for you. It's our favorite by far, offering incredible sound quality and versatility for just $150 – an impressively low price for a speaker this premium. And now, this $20-off deal makes it an even more tempting buy for anyone looking to turn up the volume at their next gathering.

Why the Bose SoundLink Flex is worth your money

As far as Bluetooth speakers go, Bose offers a healthy range of both budget-friendly and premium-priced options. The Bose SoundLink Flex sits nicely towards the cheaper range, but doesn't sacrifice on what Bose does best: sound quality. It pairs that with an IP67 waterproof construction that delivers booming sound no matter where you listen. Take it to the beach, out for a hike, or to the park, and no matter what, this speaker won't just handle the elements — it'll sound great doing it.

Built with a high-quality transducer, the SoundLink Flex delivers crystal-clear sound in any application. Whether you're in need of a good speaker for music, or plan to take calls using Google Assistant or Siri, voices will come through crisp, and music will sound as nuanced as you'd expect from the Bose name. Offering a respectable 12-hour battery life, which is more than enough for heading to your favorite trail for the day without needing a recharge, it's easy to see why we ranked this as the best portable speaker around.

With this $20 discount, bringing the price down to $130, the Bose SoundLink Flex is an easy buy that won't disappoint. It works exceptionally well whether you use it indoors or out, and truly is a premium-sounding (and looking) speaker that won't break the bank.