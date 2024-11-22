Bose SoundLink Flex $119 $149 Save $30 The Bose SoundLink Flex offers impressive audio playback despite its super portable size, and with this Black Friday deal it's never been cheaper. $119 at Amazon $119 at Best Buy

Early Black Friday deals have made their way into the wild. This is great news if you're in the market for a new way to listen to your tunes, as our pick for the best portable Bluetooth speaker is seeing an all-time low price for Black Friday. The Bose SoundLink Flex is marked down to $119 at both Amazon and Best Buy, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price, and a discount of 20%. It's available in four different colors, with a couple of them available for same day delivery at Amazon.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose has been known for its quality audio offerings for decades now, and with the SoundLink Flex you'll be getting much of that know-how packed into a super portable Bluetooth package. The SoundLink Flex is small enough to fit in your hand or clip onto a backpack. It even has a utility loop for doing so, making it a great speaker to take with you on a camping trip, or to stow away in a suitcase when you travel.

But none of that portability is worth much if a speaker can't produce quality audio, and this is where the Bose name kicks on most. The SoundLink Flex packs much bigger sound than most would expect out of such a small speaker. It delivers solid bass for its size, and balanced high-fidelity audio that sounds good whether you're using it to listen to music, podcasts, or your favorite movies.

You can pair the SoundLink Flex with any other Bose Bluetooth speaker to create a stereo pair. This allows you to play audio back in Stereo Mode, or tap into Party Mode for even bigger sound. The SoundLink Flex utilizes Bluetooth 5.2 to ensure a continuous and reliable connection to your phone or other device from up to 30 feet away. It can reach up to 12 hours of playback between battery charges, ensuring it lasts through the party or through the work day.

This is the second generation SoundLink Flex that's discounted for Black Friday. It's the most recent release of the popular Bluetooth speaker, so you can purchase knowing you're getting the latest and greatest that Bose has to offer. This Black Friday deal brings its price down to an all-time low of $119, which is good for $30 in savings from its regular $149 price point.