Sometimes you want to let loose and music is the answer. And while you can go at it with some earbuds or headphones, we think jamming out to your favorite tunes with some speakers cranked up to the max is the way to go. Of course, speakers are pretty clunky and often take up a lot of space, which is why it's an absolute must to have a good portable speaker in your bag for just these types of moments.

And while there are tons of great portable speaker options to choose from, we think the Bose SoundFlex Link is going to be the best one. Not only is it compact, but it also delivers big sound and is completely waterproof. Furthermore, it can play for up to 12 hours, and is now down to its lowest price to date, coming in at just $109 for a limited time. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Bose SoundLink Flex?

This speaker is the complete package. I know that's a bold statement, but you're really not going to find a better speaker at this price, in this size, with these set of features. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers an impressive sound that can really carry a party.

Furthermore, no matter the direction of the speaker, Bose Proprietary Position Qtechnology can optimally generate sound for the best listening experience. As mentioned before, this speaker is built for the outdoors, with an IP67 rating that makes it water and dustproof.

And if you accidentally happen to drop it in the pool or lake, it can float for easy retrieval. In addition, the speaker can protect against drops and has resistance to corrosion and UV light. And battery life is pretty good too, providing up to 12 hours of use on one charge.

Of course, this isn't a speaker just built for the outdoors, and if you want to use it in your home or office, it's going to perform well there too. You can even take and make calls using the Bose SoundLink Flex, and it also has support for Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

This speaker really does deliver a complete package. Best of all, it's not going to break the bank thanks to its recent discount that drops it down to just $109. But be quick, it won't be this price for long.