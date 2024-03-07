There are plenty of options out there for equipping your living room, movie room, or bedroom with a full-fledged sound system. Still, if you're looking for something simpler, there are also soundbars capable of putting in the work normally done by a subwoofer and satellite speakers – or at least most of it, anyway. Soundbars are becoming evermore powerful, with expanded features to support smart homes and more immersive TV watching.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar can act as a standalone speaker or be used in conjunction with other Bose sound systems. With a powerful speaker array and smart home integration, the Smart Ultra is poised to become a new living room centerpiece — but is it up to the task of filling the room with sound by itself? I put the soundbar to the test to find out.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Staff Pick 9 / 10 $799 $899 Save $100 Bose's Smart Ultra Soundbar is a premium soundbar for casual home theaters. It supports easy music casting, equalizer customization, and spatial audio customized to your room with proprietary technology. Enjoy an elevated movie and TV experience with an improved chipset and 5.1.2 Dolby Surround, and a seamless addition to your smart home with this soundbar's Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Pros Smart assistant support

Customized sound field setup via height channels

Strong sound to fill even large rooms Cons Pricey for just a soundbar

Remote response often delayed

Needs a subwoofer for the most robust sound $799 at Bose $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Price and availability

Snag it at major electronics retailers

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar retails for $899. It’s available at major online retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo and Video, and Best Buy. At the time of this writing, the soundbar is $100 off through select retailers. Bose’s website also has the soundbar in stock and promises to price match if you find it cheaper elsewhere.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, optical, HDMI Integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Speaker Arrangement 5.1.2 Dimensions 2.29" H x 41.14" W x 4.21" D ( Colors White or black

Design and hardware

A quality build that brings height to your sound

Close

The Smart Ultra is a pretty long, yet slim, soundbar, measuring 41.14 inches (roughly three and a half feet) long, 2.21 inches high, and 4.21 inches deep. The sides and front are wrapped in a mesh-like metal casing, the back is where all ports can be found, and the top is a glossy black acrylic panel. One lone power/response light can be found on the left-front side, and nearby are the function buttons for smart assistant control and the microphone.

This soundbar employs a nine-speaker 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos driver array, including two upward-firing height speakers. Connectivity options include optical audio, HDMI, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. The soundbar also has optional-for-use Ethernet and USB-C ports.

There’s an included eight-button remote, capable of simple controls like power, volume and muting, play or pause, and source selection. It also comes with an HDMI eARC cable, an optical cable, the AdaptIQ headset, a quick start guide, and a remote control.

Features

Smart controls and EQ customization

A distinct feature of the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the proprietary AdaptIQ. This function allows the soundbar to adjust its output to the room’s layout and acoustics, creating a custom soundstage and unique spatial imaging based on the layout of the room and where the user is most often sitting. Other high-end soundbars do this with a built-in microphone or a mobile app, but the Smart Ultra does so with a wired black headband that plugs into a designated port on the soundbar.

During the AdaptIQ process, the user wears the headband and chooses five different spots to sit throughout the room. At each spot, the Smart Ultra runs through a sequence to read the position and distance of each spot and optimize spatial audio output accordingly.

Bose's companion app, Bose Music, is clean and easy to use. Through the app, you can control volume, change the EQ custom settings, select the speaker's input source, or link the soundbar with other Bose devices to enable multi-room audio. This comes in handy for when you're cleaning the house or hosting a party, for example, and want to play the same music throughout the home, but want the music in one room to remain at a conversation-friendly level. One of my favorite uses for the speakers throughout the house is to play ambient low-fi music throughout the day; multi-room audio allows me to play the music at a lower volume out of the small desktop speaker in my office and a lower volume through the soundbar in the seldom-occupied living room.

Close

The Bose Music app offers optional integration with Apple Music or Spotify... but the speaker is also AirPlay/Chromecast-friendly, so the integration seems a tad overkill. With its built-in Alexa compatibility, the Smart Ultra is also an extension of the Amazon smart home system. The soundbar doesn't come with Google Assistant integration. However, you can still play music over Chromecast by asking the Google Assistant on a separate device like a smart speaker or your phone.

Performance and audio quality

This booming bar will flood the room with sound

If the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is anything, it’s loud. One of the rooms I tested it in was a very large living room, which was open to the adjacent dining room and kitchen, with vaulted ceilings. For casual TV watching, I didn’t need to turn the bar’s volume up much past about 30% capacity; for cranking tunes, while cleaning, even about 60% of volume capacity was plenty — and that’s speaking as someone who lost a significant portion of her hearing at concerts.

That AdaptIQ really made a difference in the larger living room. It seemed the Bose was able to play into the room’s natural acoustic qualities and throw its soundstage further out into the space, especially with the two upward-firing speakers. I tested it in a smaller, more closed-off media room, too, and in that case, the AdaptIQ helped the soundbar deliver movie noises (like voices off to the side, footsteps, and noises that tend to happen in a peripheral direction) in a more surround-sound, cinematic way.

The midtones out of the Smart Ultra Soundbar are robust and strong, the highs refined and detailed even at higher volumes. Bass tones hit pretty well on the soundbar, especially if you’re used to only using internal TV speakers, and the bass was definitely most impactful during TV/movie watching. But if you really want to shake some sheetrock dust loose while playing music, you need an additional subwoofer. Bose offers a Premium Home Theater System, which adds a Bose Bass Module 700 to the deal. That nearly doubles the price, but the added bass support will absolutely take the soundbar’s performance to the next level that some audiophiles crave — and that your neighbors fear.

I switched from a much older TCL soundbar to the Smart Ultra, and the crispness in dialogue audio while watching television or movies with the newer soundbar was incredible. This is thanks to Bose’s AI Dialogue Mode, which detects when dialogue is occurring and uses automatic tone adjustments to sharpen spoken words. I came into this test harboring a lot of skepticism against the AI Dialogue Mode, but my doubts were dashed quickly. This feature can be toggled off, but it’s so effective that I see no benefit in doing so. I found the improvements in sound quality to be especially noticeable when watching older (as in filmed in the 20th century) movies and shows.

Competition

Everyone wants to sell a soundbar

When it comes to shopping for the best living room soundbar, you’ve got options. If you want to go the whole nine yards, Bose offers the Smart Ultra in two packages, one adding a subwoofer and one adding a subwoofer plus two satellite speakers. There’s also the JBL Bar 1000 system for pulling out all the stops, a family of one soundbar, one subwoofer, and two satellite speakers that we really liked for its booming 7.1.4 sound.

Bose has a number of more affordable options on deck if you’re hesitant to drop nearly $1,000 on just a soundbar. The Bose Smart soundbar 600 is still plenty feature-rich with smart home integration. Need something super compact for a small entertainment console? Check out the Polk MagniFi Mixi AX, a tiny soundbar that swings well above its weight in sound performance.

There’s a plethora of super affordable soundbars out there, with options from Polk, Yamaha, TCL, and more all clocking in at $400 or less. If you want something comparable to the Bose Smart Ultra but from a different brand, the Samsung HW-Q800C is designed to harmonize with Samsung TVs and utilizes the brand’s own proprietary custom spatial audio solution.

Should you buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar?

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is an excellent living room addition for folks who don’t want to shell out the cash for a multi-part surround sound system but still want a powerhouse speaker to level up their home theater or casual ambient music listening.

I’d recommend this sound bar for anyone, but especially for people with large/open living rooms, people with existing Alexa smart ecosystems, or anyone who doesn’t have the space for a subwoofer. The delayed response to button pressing on the Bose's remote was annoying, but easily circumventable by using the app or a third-party remote. The perfect all-in-one soundbar might not exist, but the powerful Smart Ultra comes pretty close.