TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.

These Bose smart soundbars come with built-in Alexa, so they can double as capable Echo speaker alternatives. Of course, there are loads of really great smart speakers available on the market right now, but few offer a comparable audio quality or a $200 discount.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

This particular Bose model is a Dolby Atmos soundbar, delivering an exceptional experience.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant (Black) $700 $900 Save $200 The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 lets you enjoy your favorite shows with incredible clarity. The soundbar is super easy to set up as you literally only have it to put in front of the TV, pair it up, and start enjoying. You can stream content via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and even Spotify Connect. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is now $200 less than its regular price, so you can get it for $700. $700 at Best Buy $700 at Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Another great option is the cheaper Bose Smart Soundbar 600 model. This one is a little bit cheaper and it's now available with $50 off.