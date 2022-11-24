Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant (Black) $800 $900 Save $100 The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers seven-channel audio output that emulates 5.1 surround sound, upping the experience of sitting in your home theater to watch movies, TV, or sports. It also includes Dolby Atmos for even more immersive spatial audio, making it one of the most immersive soundbars you'll find. It's currently $100 off for Black Friday. Grab it in Black or White colors to suit your setup. $800 at Best Buy

Bose truly doesn't mess around when it comes to home theater audio, and its Smart Soundbar 900 is no exception. The biggest issue with Bose, however, is usually the price. Its products, which are made to a high standard with gorgeous craftsmanship, don't come cheap. You do get what you pay for, but who doesn't like saving a bit of money? Best Buy's Black Friday sales event has this soundbar down to $800, which is $100 off the regular price.

Why is this a good deal?

Bose products don't generally come cheap, and we've been keeping a close eye on any available savings in our Black Friday audio deals roundup. The Smart Soundbar 900 effectively replaces a multi-piece surround sound setup by emulating the aural experience all from one piece of hardware. It's packed with a center-fire tweeter and multiple speakers that rely on intelligent multi-channel signal mixing to get the perfect sound whether you're watching movies, TV, or sports. It's also extremely easy to set up, and it won't have you drilling any holes in the walls or running wires to other speakers around the room. You can even connect your other devices via Bluetooth, letting you play music throughout the entire room.

Adding to the value of the soundbar is Dolby Atmos, a proprietary technology that allows for spatial audio when viewing supporting content. Even laptop speakers with Atmos tuning sound so much better, so it's no doubt the hardware here benefits greatly. And for those who hate having to find the remote, the Smart Soundbar 900 can listen to your voice commands and relay them to your TV and cable box for easy control.

If you recently picked up a new TV and find that the speakers just aren't up to snuff, the Smart Soundbar 900 will undoubtedly get your home theater setup bumping. Grab it for $100 off at Best Buy while the Black Friday savings event rages on. Be sure to have a look at more of our Black Friday smart home deals if you'd like to add even more intelligent tech.