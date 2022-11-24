Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $180 $200 Save $20 The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds launched for close to $300. But they are now back down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen at just $180, making them a way better deal than their pricey follow-up. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

The high-end earbuds market is heating up with several good options, even from brands like Google and Samsung. But these ‘pro’ earbuds rarely come close to the outstanding ANC and sound quality combo of the acclaimed Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. These premium Bose earbuds usually retail for $200, but during the ongoing Black Friday sale, they are back down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

With these Bose QuietComfort earbuds, the top-notch audio quality in the signature Bose audio profile is a given. And since these are top-of-the-line earbuds, you get all the bells and whistles you can expect, including their headlining feature: unmatched active noise cancellation. You can quite literally tune out the world when wearing them.

The included soft wings make them a perfect pair for your gym sessions. And don’t worry about sweating; these wireless earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They can last a very long time between charges, even with ANC on. And when they finally run out of power, you can just toss them on a Qi-compatible charger to wirelessly juice them up.

Why this is a good deal

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds launched for $280, putting them out of reach for many buyers. But at $180, they are a steal and a way better value for your money than the super-expensive QuietComfort Earbuds II. If you’ve wanted to buy a nice pair of wireless ANC earbuds, you cannot miss this excellent deal. But if you do miss it, your only other options will be mid-range earbuds that can’t match the premium package Bose offers.

If you prefer Sony earbuds, you’re in luck. The Sony WF-1000XM4 and a bunch of other audio products have also received a big discount for Black Friday.