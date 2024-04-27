Bose QuietComfort Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 This deal is a steal! It's one of the best prices we've seen since the new QuietComfort Headphones hit the shelves. They've got upgraded sound, extra features, and the same awesome noise cancelation you loved in the QC45. Don't miss out on saving $100 before the deal disappears. $249 at Amazon

In today's noisy world, having a good pair of noise-canceling headphones can really make a difference, especially if you're always on the go. And even though top-notch wireless headphones usually come with a hefty price tag, you can now grab Bose's newest QuietComfort Headphones for $100 off.

Right now on Amazon, you can score the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for just $249. That's a sweet deal considering they usually go for $349, marking a 29% discount off the regular price. This offer lands the latest model at one of its lowest prices ever, and it's one of the best deals we've seen outside of holiday sales.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort headphones first dipped below the $250 mark during last year's Black Friday frenzy. Surprisingly, Amazon brought back the offer multiple times after the holiday rush. And today, it's back again, though it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen. Earlier this month, Amazon briefly dropped the price to $223.

The new Bose QuietComfort Headphones quietly stepped in to take over from the beloved QuietComfort 45, bringing along many of the same great features. They still support companion apps for personalization, offer top-notch active noise cancelation, and maintain that legendary Bose comfort. Plus, they've got even better sound quality and a sleeker design. While the changes aren't revolutionary, they definitely elevate an already impressive line of headphones that set the bar for ANC performance in wireless models. Simply put, they live up to the name and make for a worthy successor to Bose's previous flagship headphones.

In our review of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, we found that they stick to their reliable formula while making some small tweaks to the QuietComfort software. One standout improvement is the multipoint feature, which works much better compared to the QuietComfort 45. Moreover, the Quiet mode impressively filters out most background noises across the frequency range, effectively blocking out everyday distractions like ambulance sirens and loud TVs to enhance your listening experience.

The QuietComfort Headphones offer slightly longer battery life, giving you 24 hours of ANC playtime on a full charge. Overall, scoring $100 off on the successor to the QuietComfort 45 is a fantastic deal for the latest generation of Bose noise-canceling headphones.