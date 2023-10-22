Bose headphones have been a bit stagnant in the last few years, as the QuietComfort 45 saw some iterative updates but no huge steps forward. And for the “normal” QuietComfort that re-debuted last month, that iteration continues, but Bose is finally mixing things up again for the first time since the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

These premium cans are jumping into the spatial audio trend everyone else has over the last 18 months, but on-device processing rather than a reliance on the source material and Bose’s proven tuning expertise help its new Bose QuietComfort Ultra shoot for the moon in a more crowded premium wireless headphone market than ever.

I’ve practically lived in these headphones since the hour they showed up, and between the rich sound, stunning ANC, and Bose’s trademark build quality, I see myself living in them for the foreseeable future. As a matter of fact, the Sony WF-1000XM5 showed up the same day, and I’ve loved the Ultra so much I haven’t even touched the Sony since unboxing them and checking for defects.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 9 / 10 Bose brings its best together to create headphones that will fit into your life so well you'd swear it's magic. Multipoint audio is handled more seamlessly than Sony, Google, or Samsung, Immersive Audio combines Bose's brilliant sound and strong ANC into headphones you'll never want to take off. Battery Life Up to 24 hours with ANC Material Plastic, Aluminum, Leather (Protein) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones Built-in microphone Weight 250 grams Colors Black, White Smoke Folding/Storage Yes Charging USB-C Multipoint Yes Battery charge time 3 hours Carrying case Yes Retail price $429 Pros The fit lives up to the name

Class-leading sound quality and ANC

Immersive Audio isn't perfect, but it works on everything

Outstanding battery life Cons Headphones sometimes stay connected as primary audio output even while in sleep mode

Bose Music app has some issues getting/staying connected

Headband padding could be a bit thicker or denser $429 at Amazon $429 at Best Buy $429 at Bose

Pricing and availability

Bose first announced the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds (which we reviewed last month) on September 14, with them shipping to the public on October 3 for $429. Available in Black and a very light cream “White Smoke,” you can buy the Bose QC Ultra at all major retailers as well as Bose’s website. They were too new to see any discounts during Amazon’s October Prime Days, but we’ll (hopefully) see a $30-$80 discount on Black Friday.

Design and hardware

If you’re coming from previous Bose headphones, the best way to describe the Ultra’s design is plusher and rounder. While the Bose QuietComfort and its QC45 predecessors have the back of the earcups wide and somewhat flat with steeper angles between the two, the outer cups of the Ultra feature more gentle, tapered curves, and all of the plastic here has a softer feel to it than Bose’s previous models. The sloped sides fit my fingers well and the earcups swivel smoothly between laying flat or out and ready for your listening.

The foam of the earpads seals well around my ears whether I’m wearing my glasses or not, which also means that my ears will sweat up a bit after a few hours of use. I was lucky enough to review the Smoke White Ultra, so sweat and dead skin cells aren’t showing up the way they have on Black models.

While the foam earcups are comfy enough to wear for hours and hours and hours, if your head is on the smaller end of the spectrum — like mine — the headband’s padding may not be firm enough long-term. For normal and larger heads, the weight gets better distributed along the headband, but for smaller heads where the band basically sits along a narrow patch at the very top of your head, you might need to augment the padding with one of those zip-up headband cushions. That said, the padding extends further across the headband here than it does on the QuietComfort and QC 45s, which is another perk for those with larger (or at least wider) heads.

The left cup hosts the USB-C port — which is still charging-only, not audio output — and a 2.5mm jack while the right has the buttons and controls. I understand that 2.5mm will occupy less space inside the headphone than 3.5mm, but the fact that you’ll have to use the included and relatively short 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable rather than relying on a standard aux cable feels terribly unnecessary on a pair of $430 cans, especially when you can’t do USB-C audio out, either.

These headphones lack Bose’s normal power/Bluetooth sliding switch on the face of the right earcup. The bottom button on the Ultras acts as a Bluetooth and power button, but in practice, Bose doesn’t intend for you to use it for much at all. The headphones will go to sleep after you take them off and set them down, then wake themselves back up once you put them back on.

This is a very cool thing, especially as it partners with the automatic play/pause detection to start playing your music as soon as the headphones are on and paired, but that also means that connections can linger when unneeded. Also, turning the headphones off completely requires a good bit of timing to not instead kick it into Bluetooth pairing mode. Auto play/pause also functioned so well that I found myself shocked at how well it got me when I'd lift one ear just the tiniest bit and scooch it over to momentarily hear someone without pausing the music,

Play/pause, next/previous, call controls, and a listening mode switcher are all the province of the larger button that sits above the Bluetooth/power button. Beamforming mics also sit around both earcups to help your call quality, which allowed me to sound better than normal on both phone calls and video calls.

Like the Bose 700 they’re replacing, the QuietComfort Ultra do not have volume buttons but rather touch controls. A capacitive volume slider bar sits on the right earcup, just below the rear joint where the ear cup connects to the headband. It’s easy to quickly slide up or down, but if you start your swipe from the middle of the bar rather than the ends, you’re a bit limited on how much you can lower the volume in one swipe.

Pressing and holding the volume slider triggers a shortcut to one of four options: accessing your phone’s default voice assistant, cycling through Immersive Audio modes, resuming your Spotify queue, or hearing the battery level. You can also disable the shortcut if you prefer to let your finger linger on the volume controls for quick changes during a big shift in a song or film — cranking it up to 11 for the “In The Air” drum solo or adjusting volume up for the quiet interlude of an otherwise loud, action-packed movie scene.

Audio and ANC

A quick preface to my evaluation of Bose’s sound quality: my ears are relatively keen, but I wouldn’t call myself an audiophile because listening to music at high volumes from the tender age of 12 has given me the first slight ringing stages of tinnitus. That said, Bose QuietComfort Ultra are hands-down the best-sounding headphones I have ever worn. Pop music is crisp, rich vibrant orchestral soundtracks melt my mind, and bass is there when I need it for rock and rumbly action sequences.

The soundscape here is smooth and well-balanced, and unlike other headphones, I never found myself wanting to adjust the EQ between music types to escape one mode or another’s pitfalls. The equalizer may seem a bit too basic compared to other headphone apps, but you don’t need to mess much with perfection. I wish the equalizer modes could be tied to an Immersive Audio mode — as I could see some wanting to adjust mids and highs in response to the way it echoes to mimic open space — but Bose’s automatic tuning does quite well on its own.

Bose is known for its noise canceling, and the Ultra does not disappoint. Blocking out consistent, low-level noise like air conditioners and air purifiers is child’s play, and even when dealing with more uneven sounds — like the weekend crowd at the Magic Kingdom and Epcot — Bose keeps up admirably. Normally, for crowd noise, ANC still has the closest speakers come through relatively clear, but outside some shout-talking bachelorette groups, these headphones muffled close-up voices better than even my Sonys.

I often wear noise-canceling earbuds or headphones to the park just to filter ride audio down to a non-damaging volume, and the Ultra toned down blaster fire, roaring music, and roller coaster screamers enough to help me avoid headaches and overstimulation. They also pass a truly horrifying ANC test: a new toddler moved in upstairs, and the Bose have blocked out hours of tantrums and stomping around.

The feature that’s supposed to set the QuietComfort Ultra apart from its predecessors — and its competition — is “Immersive Audio,” Bose’s take on spatial audio. Spatial audio’s been around the block a few times now, taking audio and attempting to translate it into 360-degree sound. Sometimes, it’s great, sometimes, it’s god-awful, and sometimes it’s just this neat little add-on, which is what it is here.

Bose’s soundstage is wider than previous iterations of spatial audio I’ve tried, and it’s the first that felt natural enough to leave on for more than 15 minutes of initial testing. This is in large part because Bose doesn’t try to make sounds come from “everywhere”. To put it in speaker terms, the Ultra gives you solid stereo while everyone else tries and fails to produce 7.1 surround. Bose also gives you the option to have the stereo vary based on if you’re stationary and just want to be able to experience the effect when you turn your head, and there’s another for if you’re moving around the room and want the spatial audio’s center to follow you.

Software and features

Long-press to change listening modes, no app needed

You can adjust the Immersive Audio — and the degree of noise canceling — in the Bose Music app, which isn’t terribly difficult to navigate. That said, I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time just trying to get the headphones to show up in the app while Bluetooth multipoint is engaged. Once you’re in though, the app seems almost sparse in its customization options compared to Sony or other headphone brands, but the ANC modes are a bit more robust, thanks to the inclusion of Immersive Audio modes.

Because swapping modes on these headphones is so easy, if you want a mode where the ANC isn’t as strong — say when you’re waiting for a package to arrive don’t want to miss the door — or want separate modes with and without wind noise filtering engaged, Bose’s modes fit the bill and then some and are easy to get exactly where you want them.

4 Images Close

Multipoint is one of the selling points for these cans alongside the Immersive Audio, and multipoint mostly works great. If you’re someone who doesn’t keep their phone on mute or vibrate all the time, be sure to set the shortest notification tone possible, as it’ll briefly kick from your laptop, TV, or tablet back to your phone whenever you get a ping for something.

This was a blessing and a curse during my review. Being able to slip the headphones on and have them already ready and awake by the time or tap play feels like magic, but not being able to kick the Ultras off a device — like my TV so the company I have over can hear it, too — is equal parts annoying and embarrassing. That I have to fully have these headphones shut off to enjoy my TV’s speakers rather than simply toggling them off the way you would other sets feels irksome, even if it is, in part, avoidable.

Battery and charging

Bose claims up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, and after a week of practically living in these headphones, I can state with absolute certainty that it’s true. I wore them for almost 18 hours straight after a day of heavy use to finally arrive at the dreaded “Low battery” warning, half of that time was with the ANC all the way up without Immersive Audio and half alternating between “Still” and “Motion.”. I pulled an all-nighter to see who would give out first, my ears or the battery, and my ears cried for mercy first. (Please remember to take regular breaks for the sake of your aural health.)

Charging the Ultra is easy enough. With USB-C charging, it’ll recharge in less than two hours, and the 15-minute charge will top you back off enough for a movie or a few more extended albums of listening. I wish the in-box cable was a USB C-to-C cable rather than C-to-A, and it could stand to be a foot longer, but let’s face it, most of us will be using our existing laptop or phone USB-C charger to top off our Ultras.

Competition

At $430, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are not-insignificant price step up from most of its popular competitors, like the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Beats Studio Pro, Sennheiser True Momentum 4, and of course Bose’s also-newly-refreshed Bose QuietComfort headphones. I’ll be reviewing the $350 QuietComfort next, but the only major difference between the two is Immersive Audio and the Ultra’s extra-fancy always-on system. I think the Ultra’s worth the upcharge just to get away from that old power/pairing slider that Bose has used on most of its headphones for the last decade.

Bose handles spatial audio much better than the Sony WH-1000XM5, allowing you to use it in all apps rather than just in a handful of audio apps, and the XM5 don’t fold, so they require a bigger case. That said, Sony’s touch controls are far more advanced than those on the QuietComfort Ultra, and Sony’s sound and ANC quality are superb (so long as you don’t crank the bass to 11).

Both the Beats Studio Pro and Sennheiser Momentum 4 are $300, which almost feels like another world from $430. The Momentum 4 lack spatial audio altogether, and spatial audio on the Studio Pro doesn’t support Android devices, but both have exemplary sound quality and ample battery.

They schooled my Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2, but a large part of that is that the Px7s simply can't seal on my ears properly, which renders any ANC comparison by me moot. Smaller heads like mine have a lot of trouble with ANC headphones, and the Bose fit but aren't what I'd call secure on my head. If I'm laying down with them on, I have a 50-50 shot of the headphones falling off as I try to sit up, but there's only so small a head size premium headphones can accommodate without giving larger heads fresh-squeezed headaches.

Should you buy it?

As I mentioned back at the start of this article, my premium earbuds have been practically abandoned since the Bose QuietComfort Ultra arrived, and it won’t be changing anytime soon. Even when no one’s home and things are quiet, I’ve started wearing them while watching TV, just for the extra sound quality and more comfortable fit compared to my buds. Even my longest, most media-intensive days can’t kill this battery, which means that I can trust the Ultra to never let me down when I need protection from annoying neighbors or deafening crowd noise.

But don’t buy them right this second.

If you’ve been putting off buying your next pair of hardworking headphones this long, the Ultra can more than earn their price tag, but I’d honestly wait until Black Friday. If you can’t wait that long, these are worth $430, but it’s a month to Cyber Monday, and I’d be stunned if we didn’t see Amazon or Best Buy cut at least $50 off for the event.