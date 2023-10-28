Quick Answer: No, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds don't have wireless charging, but you can pay extra for an official wireless charging case cover to add support.

We recently reviewed the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, and there's a lot to like — these are some of the best wireless earbuds around. New features, like the Immersive Audio option, promise a unique listening experience akin to the spatial sounds you get from a quality two-speaker setup. Unsurprisingly, Bose nails the ANC and the buds boast the deep, low-end sound many of us love. But, what's also unsurprising is the high price. And at $299, you'd expect to see some nifty extras, like wireless charging.

Sorry, folks. You're out of luck.

Why buy Bose's earbuds when Sony's WF-1000XM5 offers similar sound quality and impressive ANC while including the coveted wireless charging case? The easy answer is that some of us simply like Bose better. And if that's you, Bose provides does indeed provide a solution—for a price, of course.

Do the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have wireless charging?

No, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds don't support wireless charging.

But all is not lost, Bose fans. There is a solution, and that's Bose's own wireless charging case cover. For an extra $49, your Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will be ready for a wireless charge - and, as an added bonus, will have an extra layer of protection from scuffs and scratches, plus an optional carabiner to clip onto bags and belts.

However, you'll need more than just a new case cover. If you don't own one already, make sure to purchase a wireless charger, preferably one that's Qi-certified. According to Bose, MagSafe chargers work too, but aren't as reliable.

How do I use the Wireless Charging Case Cover?

It's pretty easy to use. First, you need to put your default QuietComfort Ultra charging case inside the Wireless Charging Case Cover, making sure it fits snugly.

Then all you need to do is insert the earbuds into the charging case, and place the case on your wireless charging mat. It should lay top down, with the Bose logo facing up. Keep in mind that wireless charging mats can be finicky. You may need to adjust the position of your case. Once you do, the LED light on the case should start blinking; this signifies that your earbuds are charging. When the light turns solid, you'll know that the earbuds are good to go.

What is Qi-certified charging?

The answer to this question can get really technical and, frankly, boring. So, let's say that Qi charging is the industry-wide standard employed for wireless charging. In that way, it's similar to the other universal standards like Bluetooth. Chances are the wireless charger in your Amazon cart is Qi-certified. Of course, the other popular wireless option is MagSafe, but that's more of an Apple thing—don't expect the same consistency.

How long will it take for the earbuds to fully charge wirelessly?

You only have to wait about 2 hours to fully charge the buds and case with a USB-C cable. That's not too bad. But if charged wirelessly, you're looking at 4 to 6 hours before the earbuds are ready to go. Wireless charging isn't known for speed. Charge your buds when you know you won't need them for a while, like before bed.

Are there any benefits to wireless charging? It's pretty clear charging with the USB-C cord is faster, but wireless charging is arguably more convenient if you're not in a hurry. You don't have to plug and unplug the cable every time you need to charge. This also translates to less wear and tear on your charging ports. On the aesthetic side, charging pads can reduce general clutter. No one likes a crowded nightstand.

Will wireless charging negatively affect the earbuds' battery life?

Whether you charge them wired or wirelessly, there's no reason to think it would. Still, nothing lasts forever, and the battery performance will eventually decline. But that should have nothing to do with the charging method.

Source: Bose Bose Wireless Charging Case Cover Owners of the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (or the QuietComfort Earbuds II) wanting a wireless alternative have only one choice, and this is it. Bose's Wireless Charging Case Cover works well with most if not all, Qi-certified charging pads. It's compact and also includes a convenient snap hook for easy portability. $49 at Amazon $49 at Bose