While it's got plenty of presence across the digital audio landscape, Bose is practically synonymous with high-end headphones. And it's not just famous for how good its cans sound, it's also become the industry leader in active noise canceling. In 2022, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II improved on the audio quality, noise canceling, and form factor of their predecessors, leading to a reputation as some of the best earbuds you can buy. Just a year later, Bose released the even more premium QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds after a much shorter turnaround time than flagship headphones usually see. The more advanced, updated model doesn't change much, but it does add some novel features, and the list price is the same — so, depending on what kind of discounts you can find, either pair is a great choice for the discerning music listener (or podcast fanatic).

Price, specs & availability

Bose products tend to cost a lot, so it's not really news that its two most recent premium earbuds come at a premium. In fact, they share an identical $300 list price, and sometimes the older model's only discounted by a mere $20. True, nobody buys Bose headphones to save money, but it's actually a little telling that the new, improved release doesn't cost much more than the old one.

Inside, they share extremely similar hardware. Both use identical 9.3-millimeter drivers, although Bose doesn't release any detailed specs about the hardware. Without any official confirmation, it looks like the chipsets powering them are almost the same, but not quite, given the more advanced and processor-heavy features on the Ultras.

They share identical IPX4 water resistance, which is enough for anything but the most torrential weather, and they both use Bluetooth 5.3. You might find yourself asking, "Then what's the difference between them, anyway?" and that's a fair question.



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Battery Life 6 hours per charge, total of 24 hours with case 6 hours, 24 hours with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IPX4 Weight (earbuds) 7.7g 7.7g each Dimensions (earbuds) 31.2 × 20 × 24.3mm 31.2 × 20 × 24.3mm Charging USB-C USB-C only Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive SBC, AAC Material Plastic, metal, silicone Plastic, silicone Driver size 9.3mm 9.3mm Spatial Audio Yes No Earbuds battery life Up to 6 hours Up to 6 hours Charging case battery life Up to 24 hours Up to 24 hours Dimensions (charging case) 63 × 59 × 27mm 63 × 59 × 27mm

Design and fit

Finally, there's something different about these two excellent pairs of earbuds! The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have an all-over glossy finish, compared to the mottled matte outer shell and glossy body of the QuietComfort IIs.

Otherwise, the design and fit are, you guessed it, identical. Well, the Ultras do come in Black or White Smoke, while you can choose Triple Black, Soapstone, or Eclipse Gray QuietComfort IIs. And, after all, it's not a bad thing that they're physically identical. While they're not as compact as some other earbuds, they're by no means bulky or heavy, and they look as modern as any other recently released in-ear speakers.

The newer Ultras do come with slightly upgraded stability bands that keep them in place effectively during strenuous activity. In our hands-on testing, both the IIs and Ultras were comfortable, easy to put in and remove, and stable during everyday activities, including exercise. So while the Ultras don't change anything, they didn't really need to.

Sound and call quality

The aforementioned identical driver and similar chipset inside mean that they'll sound nearly identical under normal circumstances. Again, that is by no means a bad thing, since the QuietComfort II were already some of the best-sounding earbuds out there. The Ultras uphold that legacy with crystal clear reproduction across the entire spectrum, including a great bass output and an excellent response to custom equalization as long as they're properly fitted to your ears.

Speaking of fitting to your ears, Bose's high-end earbuds aren't just great because of high-quality components and engineering. They actually use a novel tuning method a lot like the room correction feature found on high-end home theater systems. The earbuds played a predetermined tone each time you put them in, then they listen back for how that tone sounds after it bounces off the inside of your ear. The earbuds' built-in processing algorithm then uses that data to tailor the output to the exact shape of your anatomy.

Sound gimmicky? Yeah, a little. But after putting them in, letting them tune, and turning on the QuietComfort Earbuds II's active noise canceling, even marching around a big city with plenty of activity left us in near silence. Android Police expert Taylor Kerns even attests that "car horns and jackhammers" were basically the only things that managed to poke through on a busy downtown street. So we're not dismissing Bose's active tuning feature, and the Ultra's works exactly the same.

But enough about what's the same. Let's talk about call quality. Bose claims to have improved the algorithms that separate your voice from the sounds around you, which is the most important part of an effective voice call. Unfortunately, we couldn't notice a difference in real-world, blind testing. So it looks like that's actually the same, too, but again, that's really okay because the QuietComfort IIs were good for making calls, and the Ultras are, as well.

With all that said, there is one big difference, and that's the Ultras' inclusion of Bose's new Immersive Audio feature. This novel 3D spatial audio technique makes it sound like the music's actually playing in front of you, instead of in your ears. The Motion mode keeps the apparent sound source in front of no matter what direction you're looking, and the Still mode actually tracks your head movements and makes it seem like the sound's coming from a single, stationary point.

That's really cool, and we found it effective. The downside is that this kind of audio processing leads to inaccurate reproduction by its very nature, and at times we even noticed the subtle reverb effect that's common with other, less advanced spatial audio technologies. All in all, Immersive Audio's a novel feature to have, but we wouldn't consider it groundbreaking or any kind of must-have.

Software

In what's becoming a bit of a refrain, both use the same app, and other than the Immersive Audio feature all the settings and customization options are identical. For what it's worth, we didn't have any connectivity or other software issues during reviews of either the QuietComfort Earbuds II or QuietComfort Ultras, but your mileage may vary. Bose appears to have smoothed over the intermittent Android issues that initially plagued the QC IIs, so we expect Android users to have no big problems with either.

A decent number of iOS users, though, have reported ongoing dropouts and glitches. Community research makes it look like there's some kind of communication issue between the Bose app and the iPhone's Bluetooth connectivity. If you're using iOS and want the best Bose earbud experience, try blocking the Bose app's Bluetooth permissions and using an app called Boson TestFlight, instead (as recommended by Reddit user u/TheSoussDaGoose, among others). It'll give you a handful of extra helpful options in addition to greatly improved connectivity.

Finally, though, the QuietComfort Ultras offer something that's really, actually, truly superior to the QuietComfort IIs. The IIs ship with support for the industry-standard SBC and AAC codecs found on nearly every pair of wireless headphones. It's not uncommon for the average user to notice a drop in quality using the SBC codec compared to a wired connection or high-resolution codec.

AAC does fill that role, and a lot of people won't notice a benefit from anything more advanced than AAC. But some will, and the QuietComfort II earbuds don't support the aptX codec that's baked into almost every Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Android device. As of June, Bose says it's working on bringing Snapdragon Sound to the QC Earbuds II, but we still don't know when it's coming.

According to Bose as well as the aptX website, QuietComfort Ultras ship with support for the aptX Adaptive codec and Snapdragon Sound layer. AptX Adaptive dynamically modulates its bitrate to ensure you get the best possible resolution, even in congested areas where Bluetooth connectivity might drop out. The Snapdragon Sound layer takes this a step further, promising supposedly lossless playback at the same bitrate of a physical CD. Most music files these days aren't actually encoded any better than that, and most humans won't notice a higher bitrate anyway, so it's an impressive feat if Bose and Qualcomm can actually combine for lossless Bluetooth audio.

And even if a simple Bluetooth codec doesn't move the needle for you, it is a sign of good things. Shortly after launch, Bose promised to update the QuietComfort IIs with aptX Adaptive support, but has failed to deliver as of yet. In fact, Bose confirmed as recently as September 14 that the update is indefinitely delayed. QuietComfort II owners have generally regarded this is a bad move.

But it does say something about the QuietComfort Ultras: We're confident that most of the (few) bugs and performance issues of the QuietComfort IIs have been smoothed over, even if that sadly means that the QuietComfort IIs have been neglected.

Battery life

The QuietComfort Earbuds II last for 6 hours per charge, and the case can recharge them up to 3 full times. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds also last for 6 hours per charge, and the case can recharge them up to 3 full times. That's not the best in the industry, but it's enough for most use cases. It would be longer if you were actually able to turn the ANC completely off, but Bose doesn't provide that option.

It's also a little frustrating that, unlike many other earbuds in this price range, they're both limited to wired USB-C charging. Fortunately, Bose does offer a silicone case sleeve that enables wireless charging and adds a carabiner. Somewhat less fortunately, that accessory costs 50 bucks, on top of the already expensive earbuds.

Which is right for you?

If you've been using bargain-basement or midrange earbuds for any length of time, either the QuietComfort II or Ultra earbuds will blow you away with their sound quality and ANC performance. They even sound better than most of their direct competition. But while it's hard to beat the raw performance, noise canceling, call quality, and form factor of either earbuds, the newer earbuds are the better choice for most people.

Despite similar specs and performance, the QuietComfort Ultras are more refined, less buggy, and offer just enough novel features to make them the better buy, considering they're still nearly the exact same price.

Of course, the two earbuds' prices were almost the same at press time, but things change. If you can find the QuietComfort Earbuds II at a significant discount (that is, more than a meager $20 off), there's no reason not to get them. You probably won't even notice their shortcomings compared to the Ultras, especially if you're coming from a midrange pair of earbuds. And their ANC performance, like their more expensive relative's, is out of this world. So if you can get a good deal, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are also an excellent choice.