Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Premium sound Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds build on last year's QuietComfort II with Immersive Audio and aptX Lossless support to deliver better sound than ever, regardless of what device or app they're paired with. You also get the excellent ANC that Bose is known for, although they oddly lack wireless charging. Pros Excellent ANC Platform-agnostic Spatial Audio aptX Lossless support Cons Lacks wireless charging No Bluetooth multipoint support $299 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro Fun and affordable $180 $200 Save $20 The Pixel Buds Pro usher in a premium experience for Google's earbuds, with solid ANC, excellent battery life, and a pleasant bass-rich sound despite lack of support for the latest hi-res audio codecs. Matching colors and spatial audio support make them an especially great pick for Pixel 8 fans. Pros Dynamic bass-rich sound with adjustable EQ Solid ANC in its class Fun colors Cons Poor codec support Android-only $180 at Amazon



Bose is upping its game this year with a new lineup of headphones that includes the new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, a follow-up to last year's QuietComfort Earbuds II that rank highly among the best wireless earbuds of the year. While the new 2023 entry looks largely unchanged on the outside, Bose has packed in some powerful new capabilities that will make a big difference for audio enthusiasts.

However, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also carry the usual premium price tag, which may have you wondering if they're worth the extra investment, especially when you can pick up Google's popular Pixel Buds Pro for considerably less. Let's put these two head-to-head and see how they compare.

Price, availability, and specs

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds can be preordered from Bose, Amazon, and Best Buy for $299 and are available in black or White Smoke. They're expected to start shipping to customers and arriving in stores on October 3.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro can be purchased for $200 directly from the Google Store or from most of the usual retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, although it's not hard to find them on sale for less. They're available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Google Pixel Buds Pro Brand Bose Google Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IPX4 (buds), IPX2 (case) Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive AAC, SBC Weight (earbuds) 7.7g 6.2g Dimensions (earbuds) 31.2 × 20 × 24.3mm 23.72 x 22.03 x 22.33mm Material Plastic, metal, silicone Plastic Waterproof Yes IPX4 Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless Driver size 9.3mm 11mm Price (MSRP) $300 $200 Spatial Audio Yes Yes after updates Earbuds battery life Up to 6 hours 7 hours Charging case battery life Up to 24 hours 14 hours Dimensions (charging case) 63 × 59 × 27mm 63.2 x 25 x 50mm

Design & fit

If you've used last year's QuietComfort Earbuds II, you'll find the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds refreshingly familiar. In fact, they're so similar that you can even use the QuietComfort Earbuds II charging case with this year's Ultra Earbuds — and vice-versa. Nevertheless, Bose has added some subtle refining touches to set the new ones apart, with the Bose logo now printed in a metallic finish.

The design of the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds remains uniquely Bose, with a design that's not quite what we'd call stemless. It's somewhere in between the pure oblate style of Google's Pixel Buds Pro and the more prominent stems of Apple's AirPods Pro. However, the "stems" on the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are wider and rounded off, making for a more streamlined and subtle design, plus easier access to the earbuds' touch controls.

On the other hand, Google's Pixel Buds Pro feature a fully stemless design that fits snugly into your ear with as little showing on the outside as possible. However, Google has also decided to make a bolder statement with the Pixel Buds Pro, presumably figuring that if people are going to see them in your ears anyway, they might as well give you some fun and colorful options. There's a dark gray Charcoal that's typical of most true wireless earbuds, plus a whitish Fog color that's joined by more lively Coral and Lemongrass finishes that match the Kinda Coral Pixel 6 and Lemongrass Pixel 7.

It's hard to argue that those are more fun than Bose's basic black and White Smoke finishes, but it's important to add that they only apply to the outer part of the earbud. Everything else in the Pixel Buds Pro is black and white, including the case.

The cases for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Google Pixel Buds Pro are similar in size. However, the Bose case oddly lacks support for wireless charging, which makes it seem needlessly bulky by comparison.

Both cases feature a USB-C port for wired charging, but while Bose offers an IPX4 water-resistance rating for the case and earbuds, Google's Pixel Buds Pro case only gets an IPX2 that covers dripping water; only the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are IPX4-rated.

Sound & call quality

Bose's big trick this year is Immersive Audio, a new feature that it's bringing to its Ultra headphones and earphones that provides spatial audio regardless of the platform you're using.

While other headphone makers like Apple and Sony offer spatial audio support, they're tied to specific platforms, apps, and content types. By contrast, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds handle spatial audio signal processing entirely in the earphones so that it can turn any Bluetooth audio into Immersive Audio.

While this won't necessarily be as effective as the virtual Dolby Atmos soundstage that other spatial audio implementations offer, it's an effective way to make any music or other audio you're listening to sound like it's coming from outside of your earbuds, whether that's a set of speakers in your den or a widescreen TV in your living room. Dynamic head tracking is also supported so that the audio will always sound like it's coming from the same direction, even when you turn your head. This can be switched off in situations where it's more distracting than helpful.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro added spatial audio earlier this year. Still, unlike Bose's Immersive Audio, you'll only be able to take advantage of it with Google's latest flagship smartphones — a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or later, excluding its A-series models. It also only works with Dolby Surround or Dolby 5.1 content, but not Dolby Atmos.

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds not only win out easily for fans of spatial audio but also offer much better audio codec support in the form of Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive, powered by the Snapdragon Sound platform. Under ideal conditions — and with the right smartphone — this allows you to enjoy aptX Lossless, providing full lossless audio quality over Bluetooth with much lower latency. However, even if your smartphone can't go all the way to lossless, aptX Adaptive is backward-compatible with aptX HD and aptX, which means Bose's earbuds will give you the best quality listening experience that your smartphone is capable of.

By contrast, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are something of a disappointment in audio codecs. For some inscrutable reason, Google chose to go with only the AAC codec. While that's better than the baseline SBC codec, which, let's face it, is horrible for music listening, it's arguably the poorest choice on most Android smartphones, at least outside of Google's own Pixel lineup.

Still, how much codec support matters will depend on what you like to listen to. If you primarily stream music from Spotify and YouTube Music, you probably won't notice much difference as these don't offer any hi-res audio formats. However, those differences will become readily apparent if you're listening to something like Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, or Tidal Premium.

Codecs aside, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Google Pixel Buds Pro both deliver impressive sound quality in rendering whatever stream you give them. As with the design, the QuietComfort Ultras mirror the sound signature of their predecessors, the QuietComfort Earbuds II, with rich and full sound and bass that's balanced and present without being too overwhelming. They deliver a bit of a V-shaped sound signature by default, which should play nicely with most contemporary music, but they overemphasize the sub-bass a bit too much at the expense of the mids.

Fortunately, this is easily adjusted using the Bose Music app, which lets you set up a custom profile and tweak things to your heart's content — something we think those with more eclectic musical tastes will surely want to take advantage of. The Bose drivers are well-tuned, so this is mostly a matter of equalization and signal processing; turning off the default bass boost will also help if you're more into classical, jazz, and progressive rock.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are similarly tuned with a push on the high frequencies, although the bass and sub-bass are less prominent. This provides the kind of fun and light sound you'd expect from most mainstream consumer earbuds, although the mids can also get a bit lost here in some genres. Thankfully, Google's Pixel Buds app has a five-band EQ that lets you adjust the sound curve from "low bass" (sub-bass) to the upper treble frequencies to get the balance you prefer for your favorite genres.

Regarding active noise cancelation (ANC), Bose is still the undisputed industry leader, and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds continue that trend. It's among the best you'll find in a set of earbuds and can actually hold its own against the best noise-canceling over-ear headphones.

Despite Bose's class-leading ANC, Google surprised us with solid noise cancelation right out of the gate; the Pixel Buds Pro are the company's first earbuds to offer ANC, and they do an impressive job. They aren't quite up to the gold standard set by Bose, but we don't think most folks will be disappointed.

Bose pulls ahead for call quality in this year's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which improve the microphone array and audio processing over their predecessors to tune out even more background noise. To be fair, the QuietComfort EarBuds II already did a great job at this, so any improvements are just icing on the cake.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel Buds Pro lean more heavily on software-level machine-learning features on the Android side to isolate wind noise and other background sounds. The earbuds themselves don't do a very good job of this on their own, although using a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with Google's Clear Calling feature can help a bit.

Software

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds use the same Bose Music app as their predecessors and the company's other headphones. It's available on Android and Apple platforms and provides a custom three-band equalizer, the ability to adjust the level of active noise cancelation, and much more. Notably, the Bose Music app is merely a utility that adjusts settings in the earbuds themselves, so changes you make will carry over to any other paired Bluetooth device, even if it doesn't support the Bose app.

By comparison, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are designed primarily for use with Android devices, with the Pixel Buds app available only from the Play Store. This allows you to adjust EQ settings manually or select from a variety of presets, and your earbuds will also retain these across multiple devices — even an iPhone or iPad — but you'll need to switch them back over to your Android smartphone if you want to make any adjustments.

Both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Google Pixel Buds Pro can call up Google Assistant. However, the Pixel Buds Pro get an edge here by allowing you to do so purely by voice with the "Hey Google' wake phrase, but you'll be out of luck if you want to use them with Alexa. Bose's earbuds will call up your phone's default voice assistant with a long press on one of the earbuds, whether that's Google Assistant, Alexa, or even Siri on an iPhone.

Battery life

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer a typical battery life of about six hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled, with the case delivering three more top-ups for a total of 24 hours before you have to plug them in. Turning on immersive audio cuts that down by about a third, giving you only four hours of listening time, for 16 hours in total from the case.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro promise to provide around seven hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled. That goes up to 11 hours if you're willing to leave ANC switched off — an option that isn't available on the Bose earbuds. Google's case will give you another two full charges for your Pixel Buds Pro, for a total of 21 hours with ANC on or 33 hours with ANC off.

While the Bose and Google earbuds can be charged using a USB-C cable, only the Pixel Buds Pro offer wireless charging out of the box. Bose provides an accessory to add wireless charging to your QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but that will set you back another $50 on top of the already-premium earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which is right for you?

Bose has a well-deserved reputation for delivering top-notch sound quality and the best ANC in the business, and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver on both these fronts. They also boast much broader compatibility, with spatial audio features that work with any Bluetooth audio source, a robust music app for both Android and iOS devices, and support for the best hi-res audio codecs available.

If you're looking for the best-sounding earphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds win this one hands-down, although they're not all sunshine and roses. Bose has made the odd choice of omitting wireless charging, which is quite disappointing for earbuds in this price range.

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Best overall Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver some of the best sound and ANC that you'll find in a set of true wireless earbuds, with aptX Lossless support giving you unsurpassed audio fidelity and Immersive Audio creating a spatial soundstage from any device or app. $299 at Bose $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

If the premium price tag of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds is a bit too rich for your blood, the Google Buds Pro offer an affordable alternative that will deliver great sound from popular streaming services. They are especially a great choice if you’re already rocking a recent Pixel phone, as you’ll be able to take advantage of spatial audio from supported Android apps and tighter integration with Google Assistant.