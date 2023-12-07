Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Best for Android users $279 $299 Save $20 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are ideal for Android users, offering improved sound and call quality with an industry-standard six-hour battery life. And unlike the AirPods, you get three color options for an added touch of style. Pros Aware Mode and ActiveSense AptX Adaptive codec Three color options Cons No wireless charging Pricier $279 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Best for Apple users With seamless iOS connectivity, this pair is the clear winner for Apple users. The AirPods Pro offer similar features with a smaller price tag compared to the Bose earbuds, making them a sweeter deal. Additionally, the multiple charging options are a bonus for users on the go. Pros More size options Seamless iOS connectivity Adaptive Transparency Cons Limited functionality with Android devices No color options $238 at Amazon



Apple and Bose are among the biggest names in the audio world, and for a good reason. Delivering superior sound quality and excellent noise cancellation, the two brands offer some of the best earbuds on the market. Among the myriad of options Apple and Bose offer, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are the closest in terms of features and price.

While you can't go wrong with either choice, there are some differences that may make one of these more suited to your needs. For example, Apple users may prefer the AirPods Pro for better compatibility and ease of use, while Android users might find more value in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. There's a lot to look at beyond this, so here's a detailed breakdown of their features to help you decide which one you prefer.

Price, availability, and specs

For many people, price tends to be a major deciding factor, and if that's you, the AirPods Pro could be a more pocket-friendly option available for around $250 at the official Apple Store and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are slightly more expensive at $300, but some of the premium features may make it worth the bigger price tag. Keep an eye out for major sales events when you might snag a good deal.



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Battery Life 6 hours per charge, total of 24 hours with case 6 hours (ANC on), 30 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IP54 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive AAC, SBC Weight (earbuds) 7.7g 5.3g Dimensions (earbuds) 31.2 × 20 × 24.3mm 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless Driver size 9.3mm 11mm Price (MSRP) $300 $249

Design and fit

Both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Apple AirPods Pro look quite similar to their respective predecessors, except for some minor tweaks. The Bose earbuds have added metallic accents, and the AirPods now come with touch controls.

For an improved fit, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) come with four ear tip sizes with the addition of XS along with S, M, and L options available earlier. This offers a comfortable fit no matter your ear size, but they're not the best for active workouts. The Bose earbuds, on the other hand, come with three ear tip sizes and stability bands for a snug fit. This is super helpful for users who want to wear them during workouts and hectic commutes.

If you're big on aesthetics, the Bose earbuds may better suit your fancy as they come with three color options: blue, black, and white. Unfortunately, the AirPods only come in white. Considering this, the Bose earbuds clearly win this category with a better fit and more color options, but if you want a simple pair to use at home, the AirPods could easily suit you, too.

Sound and call quality

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are some of the best earbuds on the market for everyday users, so it's no surprise that they offer superior sound and call quality. Both options boast excellent noise cancellation, giving you an immersive, focused listening experience.

The Bose earbuds offer Aware Mode and ActiveSense, which automatically adjust the noise cancellation settings based on the amount of noise in your environment. The AirPods offer a similar feature with Adaptive Transparency.

During our review, we found the Bose earbuds effectively block out background noise even in crowded places, so whether you're listening to music or taking an important call, you'll be free from most disturbances.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) work well, too, but the ANC seems more powerful with the Bose earbuds. However, note that some users notice a slight hissing sound with the Bose earbuds' ANC, which isn't a huge problem, but if you prefer crystal-clear audio, you might want to opt for the AirPods.

Consistency in noise cancellation can make or break your listening experience, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds emerge as a clear winner here, offering a more stable performance compared to the AirPods Pro (2nd gen), which require some adjustments. A big difference between the two is that the Bose earbuds support the AptX Adaptive codec along with AAC and SBC, while the AirPods only support the latter two.

Keep in mind that whichever device you use the earbuds with can also determine their performance. For example, if you're using an iPhone, the AirPods should work more seamlessly.

Another key feature in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds is the Immersive Audio, a new addition from the earlier earbuds that makes the audio sound more natural instead of something playing in your ears. You get two modes here: Still and Motion, which change how the audio sounds depending on whether you're sitting in one place or moving around. The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) offer a similar experience with the Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound more 3D-like with motion sensors and head tracking.

Battery and charging

Whether you prefer listening to music during long commutes or need a hassle-free pair to accompany you on a trip, a solid battery life with fast charging is an essential feature to look out for. The Bose earbuds and AirPods both offer six hours of listening time with the ANC on. However, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) have a slight edge with 30 hours of total listening time with the case compared to the 24 hours offered by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Note that these are all estimates based on average use at 50% volume. The more features you use (ANC, Spatial Audio, etc.), the faster the battery will run out. Similarly, the louder you prefer your sound, the more you'll have to reach for the charger. If charging preferences matter to you, also note that the Bose earbuds only offer standard USB-C charging, while the AirPods offer both USB-C and wireless charging.

The AirPods win this category with better battery life and more charging options, but they're almost equivalent, so the difference isn't significant.

Which is right for you?

Whenever you compare Apple products with other brands, the choice often comes down to which platforms you use.

If you're an Android user, we would highly recommend the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. And it's not just about the compatibility. The Bose earbuds offer better noise cancellation, support for the AptX Adaptive codec, and more color options. On the other hand, they're pricier than the AirPods Pro, which offer many of the same features at a smaller price tag.

Apple users will find more value in the AirPods Pro simply because of the easier connectivity and more iOS-compatible features. You can technically use them with Android phones, but you have to lose some features and deal with unnecessarily complicated setup.