There's an overwhelming number of choices when it comes to earbuds. But if you're looking to go with the best, then only a few come to mind that are really going to meet or exceed your expectations.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are some of the best earbuds you can buy in 2024, offering excellent audio, are extremely comfortable to wear and deliver fantastic ANC. While they are normally pretty pricey, coming in at $299, we've managed to find a deal that drops them to $239, coming in at its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra?

Bose is no stranger to audio gear, and is one of the better known brands on the market, producing some of the best products you can buy right now. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are no exception, offering a premium experience that not only sounds good, but feels and looks good as well.

In addition to the above, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra provides support for spatial audio, which means, if you want to take your listening to another level, you're welcome to do so with an immersive experience for music, movies, and TV shows. Of course, active noise cancelation is a big part of the experience as well.

The earbuds can cancel out external sounds in order to provide an uninterrupted listening experience. Furthermore, if you want to let sounds in, you can also make that happen, keeping you in touch with the world around you without taking the earbuds off. Best of all, these earbuds feel good, which means long listening sessions are a breeze with the provided ear tips.

Battery life is also quite excellent here, with up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, and quick charging that can provide two hours with just a 20-minute top-up. Of course, you can always charge on the go with the included case, and touch controls are part of the experience as well.

With that said, you really won't find a better pair of earbuds for the price. But if the discounted $339 price tag is a bit much, you can always check out some of our favorite affordable earbuds recommendations instead.