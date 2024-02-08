Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones With rich sound, impressive ANC, and an extremely comfortable design, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones stand out in a crowded market. If they are at all in your price range, they are worth your consideration—especially at $50 off. $429 at Amazon$429 at Best Buy$429 at Bose

The wireless headphone market is flooded with options for every need and price point, but if you're in search of truly premium cans, there are really only a few serious choices. You have the Sony 1000XM5, a handful of more niche models from brands like Sennheiser, Shure, and Master & Dynamic, and then you have the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. We named Ultra the Premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best wireless headphones thanks to their fantastic ANC, all-day comfort, and stellar sound. They are premium in every sense of the word, including the stout $430 price tag, but today you can grab them at a $50 discount.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Ultra should be your next headphones

If the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are at all within your budget, they should be on your list—and probably at the top of it. We can say this with confidence, having reviewed the Ultra last fall, and scoring the model a nearly perfect 9 out of 10. A big reason for this is comfort. The best headphones for you are the ones you'll wear, and these have the padding in both the earcups and the headband to ensure that's the case. Sound quality was [obviously] also a major contributing factor in our high score. The Ultra's active noise cancellation sets a silent stage for Bose's new Immersive Audio feature, and the combination of the two makes for class-leading sound quality.

As for features, the Ultra offer just about everything you'd want in premium headphones. You can customize Immersive Audio to your liking, and tweak dozens of other settings via the Bose Music app. Playback can be controlled via the touch controls on each earcup, and the built-in mic ensures crystal clear phone calls. There is also Multi-Point and Google Fast Pair support, and Bose SimpleSync for syncing sound between multiple Bose devices. Battery life is solid too—you get up to 24 hours per charge, or 18 hours with Immersive Audio, and if you are in a hurry, a 15-minute top-up will give you an additional 2.5 hours.

About the only real knock against these headphones is the high price tag, which today's deal helps alleviate to some degree. Sure, there are plenty of cheaper options, but if comfort, ANC, sound, and build quality are your top priorities, these are going to be tough to beat. Grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra while you can, at this all-time low price.