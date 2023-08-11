It’s been over four years since the last flagship over-ear ANC headphones from Bose, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, were released. While the company has launched other noise-canceling headphones and earbuds since then, none of them have been marketed as a premium product to knock off the 700s. Today, OnLeaks shared renders of the rumored upcoming Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds, which are sure to be music to your eyes and ears.

Popular leaker OnLeaks and MySmartPrice coordinated to release renders of the rumored products. Both the headphones and earbuds have no set release date and haven’t been acknowledged by Bose at all just yet.

According to the renders, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones will borrow from previous QuietComfort products with physical buttons to control music playback and volume rather than touch swipe and tap gestures from the Bose 700. The images also show a USB-C charging port underneath the left-ear side. The leak says that the headphones will launch in both white and black color options.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will be the follow-up effort of the QuietComfort II. Renders suggest that these earbuds will be available in black and white color options. The leaks say nothing about its features, but one should expect them to at least have the same ANC features, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and IPX4 rating as the QuietComfort II.

To give context, during these four-plus rotations around the sun without a flagship Bose offering, Sony has released either a new set of flagship ANC headphones or earbuds every year. Back in February, we reported on a leak of an upcoming premium Bose over-ear ANC product, the QuiteComfort Ultra. This week, another leak sprung, with Dealabs showcasing hardware details and potential pricing for the new Bose headphones and earbuds.

These flagship headphones and earbuds have been a long time coming for Bose. If, by calling its newest products Ultra, Bose hopes that we get excited by what’s coming from one of the biggest audio technology brands there is, then it’s done its job.