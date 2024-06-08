You really can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. The headphones really deliver when it comes to looks, sound quality and comfort. Although they are some of the best headphones you can buy in 2024, they aren't the cheapest by any means, coming in with a sky-high price tag of $429. While it's certainly worth the money if you have it, we always think it's a better idea if you can get them while they're on sale.

With that said, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are now down to a fantastic price that knocks $90 off for its usual retail price. While that might not sound like a lot, it's actually the best discount we've seen as it drops the headphones down to their lowest price yet. So if you've been holding out, or looking for a reason to splurge, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones?

Close

As stated before, if you're looking for a fantastic pair of headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Not only do the headphones look good, but they also feel good too, thanks to the quality materials used for the band and ear cups. You get plush material all around that ensures a comfortable experience, which means, you're going to be able to listen to your favorite tunes for extended period without discomfort.

Of course, these headphones deliver an impressive sound that's not only full but also immersive. You can also utilize Bose CustomTune technology to really tune the sound to your listening preference. And the noise-canceling is on another level, with the ability to really tune out the world around you, so you can listen in peace. If you want to let in sound, that's always an option as well, with the Bose Aware Mode.

And when it comes to battery life, you're going to get a full day's worth, with up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. If you're ever in a hard spot and need to recharge quickly, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra can get you back up and running with a quick 15-minute charge that will allow you to use the device for up to 2.5 hours.

You'll also have the ability to control your audio from the touch controls on location on the ear cups and, with support for Bluetooth 5.3, you'll get fantastic connectivity and reliability. Best of all, these headphones are now down to their lowest price ever, coming in with a $90 discount that drops them down to $339. While this price is still quite high, it's an absolute bargain for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.