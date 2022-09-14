Few headphone companies make as big a splash with new launches as Bose, a brand known for some of the best wireless headphones in the market today. Earlier this month Bose introduced its QuietComfort Earbuds II, and now it already seems to be preparing to release its next model, the QuietComfort SE headphones — but just how different might these really be from the company's existing offerings?

Bose is well-known for class-leading active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones like the QuietComfort 45 (QC 45 — pictured up top). These new over-ear QuietComfort SE headphones essentially seem to be a variant of this model — whether watered-down at all or not, we don't yet know. Winfuture reports that the new SE offers the same ANC we expect from Bose, along with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and an analog input jack.

The headphones will reportedly offer 24-hour battery life, and support for fast charging through the USB-C port means you shouldn't have to spend long without them. A full charge takes 2.5 hours, while even 15 minutes is reportedly good for up to three hours of playback time. A companion app will allow control of settings like ANC and Aware Mode without fiddling with device buttons, just like other Bose headphones, as well as support for tweaking the sound profile.

The QuietComfort 45 comes with a hard shell case

In a unboxing video linked in support documentation for the QuietComfort SE on Bose’s website, we get to see all the bundled accessories, including a Bose carry case. Some redditors have observed that the QuietComfort SE’s carry case appears softer or flimsier than the QC 45’s, which also comes in a different shape.

Redditors theorize the QuietComfort SE is essentially a QC 45 rebranded for retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club, which have already started listed the product on their websites, even with no official announcement from Bose. Costo’s listing explicitly describes the SE as a QC 45 with a soft case. As for pricing, Sam's Club is showing the QC SE at just about $300 for members.

Companies producing new editions of existing products with different names, model numbers, and SKUs for shopping clubs like Costco is a practice that's far from uncommon, and that's probably all we're looking at here. If there ever is a formal QuietComfort SE announcement with more details, we'll update this post with that info