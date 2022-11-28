Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $180 $200 Save $20 At launch, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds retailed for $280, making them a bit of an ask for most people. While they’ve since dropped to $200, they’re now on sale for $180, their lowest price ever. $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon

Most companies slash the prices on older products once they launch new ones — Bose is no exception. The company’s premium earbuds typically cost a lot, so you’d need to shell out a chunk of money at launch. However, with the arrival of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the original QuietComfort Earbuds are now down in price, and thanks to this fresh Cyber Monday deal, they cost even less. You can snag a pair for a mere $180.

Why is this sale on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds such a good deal?

With the QuietComfort Earbuds, you can tell that no corners have been cut. These earbuds boast some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) in the market, with excellent sound quality. While ANC is one of the primary selling points, there’s also a transparency mode that can come in handy when you need to hear your surroundings, like walking through the city.

The earbuds are pretty versatile, with soft wings to keep them firmly in your ears while running, and the IPX4 rating for splash resistance is definitely beneficial during hot and humid days. If you typically use your earbuds for hours at a time, the QuietComfort Earbuds’ 6-hour battery life should please. Of course, the case increases the battery life up to 18 hours. When the buds run out of power, you can top them wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charger.

At launch, the QuietComfort Earbuds earbuds retailed for $280, making them a bit of an ask for most people. While they’ve since dropped to $200, they’re now on sale for $180, the lowest price we’ve seen to date. So, if you’ve been thinking about owning a pair of premium Bose earbuds, now’s your chance. It goes without saying that the deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is just one of several audio products that have received huge discounts for Cyber Monday.