Bose QuietComfort Headphones A refined classic Bose's QuietComfort Headphones are the latest version of the company's standard ANC headphones, featuring the company's trademark design and well-known ANC quality. They deliver great sound and solid battery life, but lack the Immersive Audio features of Bose's pricier Ultra Headphones and Earbuds. Pros Excellent and adjustable ANC Very comfortable Rich, bass-forward sound Cons No hi-res audio codec support Sub-bass may be too heavy Lacks advanced features like ear detection and Google Fast Pair $349 at Amazon

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Warm and comfortable Bose's QuietComfort 45 Headphones have become some of the most popular over-ear cans on the market thanks to great sound quality, outstanding ANC, and a comfortable fit. They also offer great battery life that typically surpasses Bose's best estimates and fast USB-C charging.

Pros Extremely comfortable Excellent ANC Refined sound signature Cons No hi-res audio codecs Sculpted highs may be overwhelming Limited ANC controls $329 at Amazon



Bose’s 2021 QuietComfort 45 headphones remain one of the most comfortable pairs of noise-canceling headphones in their class. While they may not provide all the high-end features of more expensive Bose and Sony picks, they’re a great choice for casual listeners and running enthusiasts looking for a set of headphones that will really keep the outside noise at bay.

However, Bose recently upped its game with a new QuietComfort headphone lineup that includes the high-end QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and the more simply named QuietComfort Headphones. In theory, this non-ultra version succeeds the venerable QC 45s in filling Bose’s mid-tier space, but are they a worthy upgrade to one of the most popular sets of ANC cans ever or merely a replacement? Let’s take a look.

Price, availability, and specs

Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones launched last month and are now available directly from Bose and most other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers, where they typically sell for $349. They’re available in the usual Black and White Smoke colors and a new Cypress Green finish.

The older Bose QuietComfort 45s still sell for a list price of $329, but it’s not hard to find them on sale. They’re available in the standard Black and White Smoke colors, although you can likely still find the limited edition Midnight Blue version if you shop around a bit.



Bose QuietComfort Headphones Bose QuietComfort 45 Battery Life 24 hours 22 hours Material Metal, Plastic, Leather (Protein) Glass-Filled Nylon, Leather (Plastic), Leather (Protein), Plastic Bluetooth 5.1 5.1 Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Microphones Built-in microphone Built-in Microphone Weight 240 grams (0.52 lbs) 240 grams (0.52 lbs) Colors Black, White Smoke, Cypress Green Black, White Smoke Multipoint Yes Yes Waterproof No No Dimensions 7.68" H x 6.18" W x 3.15" D 7.68" H x 6.18" W x 3.15" D Retail price $349 $329 Battery charge time 2.5 hours 2.5 hours Carrying case Included Included

Design & fit

Unless you know exactly what to look for, you’ll have a really hard time telling Bose’s new QuietComfort (QC) Headphones apart from the older QC45s. They’re nearly identical in dimensions, weight, design, and appearance. They’re made from the same materials, and all the buttons, switches, and ports are in the same places. Even the carrying case looks identical.

The most obvious difference is the Cypress Green finish that’s exclusive to the new QuietComfort Headphones, but if you’re looking for the more basic Black or White Smoke finishes, you’ll want to look closely to make sure you’re buying the right pair. The biggest visual difference is the Bose wordmark on the earcups, which is darker with a more embossed look on the newer QuietComfort Headphones versus light gray on the QC 45s.

Although there aren’t any exciting design changes, the good news is that this means the new headphones are just as comfortable as their predecessors, which set a new standard for comfort in over-ear headphones. If you’ve worn the QC45s, the new QuietComfort Headphones should feel not just familiar but almost identical: both pairs weigh in at 240 grams. All the physical buttons are also in the same places.

The downside to the lack of design refinement is that Bose hasn’t done anything to beef up specs like water resistance. The QC45 had no IP dust or water-resistance rating, and neither do the new QuietComfort Headphones. So, while they’re not bad for a casual jog, you’ll want to be careful about working up too much of a sweat while wearing either pair.

Sound & call quality

Much like the evolution from the QC 35s to the QC 45s, Bose hasn’t upgraded the drivers on the new QuietComfort Headphones, but it has added some tweaks to its digital signal processing (DSP) that changes the sound signature in a way that not everyone will appreciate.

It comes down to personal preference, but the QC 45s offer more sculpted and stable highs that deliver a brighter and more energetic sound, but some find that can be a bit too much. The new QuietComfort Headphones add more low-end emphasis that provides richer sound without entirely throwing off the balance, although the sub-bass can be a bit overpowering.

Still, since it’s all about the bass these days, the newer sound profile will likely be more popular with many listeners, but not everybody agrees that it’s an improvement. Either way, the in-app EQ will let you get the newer headphones pretty close to the sound of the QC 45s if that’s more to your liking — or vice-versa if you find the new QuietComfort Headphones too bass-heavy.

Unlike Bose’s more premium QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the QuietComfort Headphones lack advanced features like spatial audio. They also follow in their predecessors’ footsteps by supporting only the standard SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs rather than the more advanced aptX Lossless Snapdragon Sound platform of their pricier siblings. Still, those codecs are more than adequate for listening to Spotify or YouTube Music, but you won’t be able to enjoy the best audio formats that others like Amazon Music, Tidal, and Apple Music have to offer. There’s a 2.5mm port and included 3.5mm-to-2.5mm cable for wired listening but no support for digital hi-res lossless; the USB-C port is only for charging, not audio.

Still, while Bose’s more expensive headphones may offer better sound quality, the QuietComfort Headphones still punch above their weight class in the one area that Bose is best known for: Active Noise Cancelation. The QC 45s already offered best-in-class ANC, so there’s not much to improve on. Both the QC 45s and the QuietComfort Headphones offer identical noise attenuation, although the newer model comes out slightly ahead in its ability to adjust the ANC to your preferences.

Technically, what this does is blend Bose’s ANC and “Aware” transparency modes. There’s still no way to shut ANC off and get a purely neutral mode. The QC 45s make you choose between ANC or Aware, while the QuietComfort Headphones give you a 10-step range to mix the two.

When it comes to the microphone quality for calls, the two sets of Bose headphones are also evenly matched, providing clear audio under optimal conditions but not entirely filtering out background noise. Both are on par with most other over-ear headphones in their class, although the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones include an in-line mic in the 2.5mm-to-3.5mm audio cable that may do a better job in some situations.

Software

Both the Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QC 45s are powered by the same Bose Music app, which provides support for applying firmware updates, adjusting the sound balance with a basic three-band equalizer (bass/mid/treble), plus four customizable presets geared toward boosting or reducing bass and treble. While the QC 45s didn’t support any custom EQ settings at launch, Bose added this capability in a 2022 firmware update; the QuietComfort Headphones get the same settings out of the box.

As noted earlier, the Bose Music app also allows adjustments to the ANC, although the QC 45s limit that to switching between full ANC and Aware modes. The QuietComfort Headphones provide adjustable ANC with the ability to create two custom presets that can be called up from the action button on the headphones.

The Qui