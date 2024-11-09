When Bose revamped its QuietComfort line last year, a curious omission was made. Over-headphones arrived with QuietComfort and QuietComfort Ultra branding, but the smaller earbuds were only offered as an Ultra. Now, a year later, those more affordable Bose earbuds have finally arrived.

Bose is used to dominating — well, along with Sony at least — the $300 earbud market, but below $200 things get more competitive. There are more headphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google to contend with, and a hundred other audio brands trying to lock down that premium-but-not-too-premium price point.

So does Bose do enough to hold off the horde, or will the QuietComfort Earbuds simply get lost in the crowd?

Staff pick Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) 8.5 / 10 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds sound fantastic, with great audio quality and the best ANC you'll find at this price point, plus a big battery to boot. The downsides are few, but one is worth noting: these buds are big, as is the charging case. So, you have to be okay with a bit of bulk. Pros Clear, crisp audio

Best-in-class ANC

Enormous battery life

Wireless charging Cons Big buds, with a big case too

Not compatible with the main Bose app

Odd pairing behavior when the case runs out of charge $179 at Amazon $179 at Best Buy $179 at Bose

Price, availability, and specs

The QuietComfort Earbuds are out now, available from Bose or Amazon and Best Buy for $179. You can get them in black, white, or lilac.

That price is a little over half what you’d pay for the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or the Ultra Open Earbuds, both of which run up to $299.

Specifications Wired/wireless Wireless Battery Life 8.5 hours (ANC on) Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 3 microphones in each earbud IP rating IPX4 Charging USB-C wired, Qi wireless Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 3.9cm x 2.7cm (8.5g each) Dimensions and weight (case) 3.2cm x 8.9cm x 5.1cm (47g) Price $179 Multipoint support Two devices Expand

What’s good about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds?

It’s all in the audio

Close

The best thing about the QuietComfort Earbuds is the most important: they simply sound great.

I’ve swapped to these from my trusty Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a similarly priced pair from a few years ago, which have been my default buds when I’m not reviewing. I’m used to enjoying the switch when I jump from those to a pricier pair, but I wasn’t expecting quite how noticeable the boost would be from the Bose.

Even using the default EQ settings, these earbuds are crisp but punchy, packed with detail, despite a fairly expansive soundstage. New albums from Jamie XX and Caribou have had me on a bit of a dance music trend recently, and here the Bass Boost preset has come into its own. The throbbing low end of Caribou’s Honey rumbles along fantastically, while Jamie XX's Falling Together simply sounds exceptional, and there’s enough brute power here that I’ve been able to keep these well below the 50% volume mark.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) has proved just as impressive, easily the best I’ve used on buds below $200. It’s still a step below the top buds and a clear drop from the best over-ears, but the buds have comfortably kept up with the rattle and hum of London’s buses and underground. The only place they’ve fallen short is drowning out the aggressively loud music in my gym.

There’s also an Aware mode for when you’d rather hear your surroundings, which is clear enough to catch traffic noise, and just about order a coffee without removing the buds, though I still found myself missing the odd word from my barista. You’re still usually better off just taking them out if you actually need to talk to someone.

Battery life is the buds’ other obvious strength. Bose says these can go 8.5 hours between charges — covering even a pretty lengthy flight — and that’s with ANC on. (Shout-out to Bose for only quoting battery life with ANC, rather than bumping its numbers by quoting without.)

The included charging case supplies another two and a half charges, giving you 30+ hours in total, which in my case equated to a week or so of listening. Though, as I’ll explain later, you might not want to let the case actually run out. Charging comes from either USB-C or Qi wireless.

An IPX4 rating on the buds themselves gives them some light protection from rain and sweat, though this is a long way from full waterproofing — and as far as I can tell, there’s no water protection at all on the case, only the earbuds.

What’s bad about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds?

I hope you like ‘em big