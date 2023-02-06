Imagine you're standing on the corner of a busy street, or in a fully-packed subway, and you're being bombarded with sounds from every direction. It's sensory overload, and after a long day, you can feel a headache starting to form. That's when you decide to pop in your Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and all of a sudden, the loud noises begin to fade away. That's not hyperbole; these earbuds offer some of the best active noise cancelation you'll find, in any headphones, and are among the best wireless earbuds you can get right now. They're also currently on sale for $250, or $50 off their regular price.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

There aren't many earbuds priced above $200, and even fewer that deserve to be, but these Bose QC Earbuds set the premium standard. They offer the kind of sound quality you'd expect from $300 headphones, and the ANC is best in class. Bose says it achieves this technical marvel by custom-tuning the earbuds to each user's ear: a tone is played every time you insert a bud, which measures the reverberations, to fine-tune the ANC to your unique ear shape.

The QC Earbuds II also have a great transparency mode, which can be activated with a long-press on either ear. This turns down your audio, and pipes in ambient sound, allowing you to have quick conversations without having to remove an earpiece. They also have sensors, which will automatically pause your music when they detect an earbud has been removed, and the built-in microphones offer excellent sound quality during phone calls.

Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging with the included case, and Android users will be disappointed that there's no multipoint connectivity or Fast Pair support, either. The battery life is also kind of weak, rated at just 6 hours, compared to 8 hours from the competition. These caveats can obviously be deal-breakers, given the hefty price tag, but today's $50 discount should help soften that blow. If you're in the market for a pair of premium, in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are absolutely worth your consideration.