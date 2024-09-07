Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $172 $279 Save $107 With their vibrant sound and top-notch noise-canceling, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are an excellent choice for uninterrupted music enjoyment. They might be getting phased out, but they’re still a standout option with their bold, detailed sound, superb noise-canceling, and secure fit. $172 at Amazon

If you're serious about sound quality, a top-notch pair of noise-canceling headphones is a must-have escape from everyday noise. Right now, Bose is giving you the chance to snag this audio bliss at a price that beats its original launch deal.

Act fast, and you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone or Triple Black with $107 and $100, respectively, off their usual $279 price. However, they did drop below $170 in July, so it’s not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QC Earbuds II, known for their amazing sound, comfy fit, and top-tier noise-canceling, have given the Sony WF-1000XM4 some serious competition. With their standout performance, the big discount on these earbuds right now is hard to pass up.

The earbuds shine with their stellar active noise-canceling. At just 6.24 grams each and boasting IPX4 water resistance, they're ideal for hitting the gym or exploring the great outdoors. While Bose's newer QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are now topping our list of the best hi-res earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II remain outstanding. They really bring out the rich details and textures in your music, though the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 might offer a crisper sound.

You also get solid audio with ample bass and a range of EQ modes through the Bose Music app. Plus, you can use just one earbud if needed. On top of that, they offer up to six hours of playtime per charge and can deliver two hours of music from just a 20-minute charge, as per Bose's claim.

They might be missing some perks like wireless charging and Bluetooth multipoint that other leading models offer, which made them a bit less appealing at launch. But with Bose's stellar track record in sound and noise-canceling, they're still a great pick and definitely worth the price now.