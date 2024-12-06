Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) $129 $179 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a recently released in-ear audio option that produce great sound quality and tremendous value with this deal. $129 at Amazon

Some big time savings are available on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. The recently released earbuds typically cost $179, but with this deal at Amazon you can save $50 and get them paired up with your favorite devices for just $129. This bests the QuietComfort Earbuds' previous all-time low price by $20, and it makes a great opportunity to grab some holiday savings. Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal, so act quickly and make a purchase before it expires.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Source: Bose

The under-$200 earbuds market is a crowded one, with Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds being some of the most popular options. But even with such competition out there we feel the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds sound better than anything else under $200, which you can read more about in our QuietComfort Earbuds review. They also make a more affordable alternative to some of the best wireless earbuds.

At the top of the list of pros is audio quality, and it's one of the biggest factors in us scoring these earbuds an 8.5 out of 10. The QuietComfort Earbuds sound great when you're listening to music, but they sound just as good when paired with a home theater. You can even customize the way they sound with the Bose QCE app, which gives you equalizer settings for bass, mid-range, and treble.

Battery life is something to keep an eye on when you're looking for a set of earbuds, as many can conk out after just a couple of hours of use. The QuietComfort Earbuds, however, can reach up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. That should get you through most days without having to charge up, but in the event you do run them dry, you can get an impressive two hours of additional life with just 20 minutes of charging time in the included charging case.

Active noise-cancellation, hands-free switching between devices, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance round out the most enticing features of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. They crank out better sound than you're likely to find among the best cheap wireless earbuds, and with that in mind, they provide tremendous value while they're at their all-time low price. You can grab them at Amazon for $129 right now, which is a $50 savings from their regular $179 price.