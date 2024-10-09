Bose QuietComfort Headphones $199 $349 Save $150 The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have received tons of praise in the industry for their amazing sound quality and top-notch noise cancellation. With their comfy fit and impressive battery life, they provide a fantastic listening experience all day long. Plus, they're currently $150 off, bringing them back to their lowest price ever—perfect for anyone who loves great audio! $199 at Amazon

Bose is known for making some of the best headphones out there, thanks to their amazing sound quality, solid noise-canceling, and long-lasting comfort. While their newer models come with fancy upgrades, the older ones still pack a punch. If you’re after that Bose experience without needing the latest version, the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones are a great option—especially now with a 43% discount for Prime Day.

These brilliant headphones usually go for $349, but right now they're just $199 on Amazon. Every color is included, except black, which still gets a solid 34% off at $229. Don't wait too long, though—once Prime Day is over, the prices go back to normal.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones are worth buying

These affordable headphones might not be on the same level as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (which scored 9/10 in our review), but they still deliver great noise cancellation, awesome sound, long battery life, and a comfy fit. We particularly loved their class-leading sound quality, outstanding battery life, and improved multipoint functionality compared to the QC 45. They come with two modes—Quiet to block out noise and Aware to let some in. Plus, they offer up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge, perfect for long flights or travel days.

You can practically make your listening experience your own with the easy-to-use EQ settings on the Bose Music app. Along with killer sound and long battery life, these headphones bring a sleek, premium design that looks as good as it feels. The mix of high-quality plastic and faux leather adds both style and toughness. The soft earcups are super comfy, and the adjustable headband makes sure you can wear them for hours without any issues. Plus, when you're on the move, they fold neatly into the carrying case for easy travel.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones bring top-notch sound and easily rank among the best wireless options out there. They’re a great pick if you want the Bose quality without shelling out for the pricier QuietComfort Ultra. While they don’t have the Ultra’s fancy Spatial Audio or head-tracking, they still deliver a listening experience that blows most of the competition out of the water.