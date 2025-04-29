Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) $149 $179 Save $30 Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) offer more for less, including superb sound quality and lasting battery life. Right now you can score a small discount that drops them down to just $149. $149 at Amazon

If you're searching for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there are plenty of options if you're willing to spend over $200. But if you're not looking to spend that much but still want a quality pair, then the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get great sound, but we think these offer the best-in-class ANC available. What makes these so alluring is that they can now be had for just $149, which is quite a bit less than its competitors.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort earbuds?