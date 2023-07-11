Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort II $250 $300 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds offer the best sound for the money supported by class-leading noise-cancelling tech. They're adjustable and fit ears comfortably. The comfort, noise suppression, and sound quality combine to justify the $300 price tag, which has been knocked down to $250 this Prime Day. $250 at Amazon

best true wireless earbuds on the market come with active noise cancellation (ANC), so you can savor every note, even in the most crowded and noisy places. However, not all ANC buds are created equal, and all offer different cancellation levels. In our testing, we found the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (QC Earbuds II) right up there with the best in the business, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Prime Day discounts are live now, and true-wireless earbuds are selling for fantastic prices, but there are quite a few things that set the Bose QC Earbuds II apart from every other offering. They are undoubtedly pricey at $300, but you can have them at a $50 discount this Prime Day, reducing the cost to just $250. For earbuds, that might still seem like a lot of money, but it’s all on solid ground.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose is well recognized as one of the best brands for consumer audio products, and the quality shows in the Bose QC Earbuds II as well. These earbuds have speaker drivers tuned for powerful, balanced, and immersive sound. The package also includes three pairs of eartips and three stability bands that ensure a secure fit in your ear, together called the Bose Fit Kit. This improves the passive noise isolation to block out ambient sounds.

However, every person’s ear is different, and the earbuds’ seal may not block out sounds from your surroundings. This is where the Bose QC Earbuds II ANC shines. Each earbud has four mics to help cancel out constant sounds around you, with the performance comparable to over-ear headphones and Sony’s gold standard, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds. While the latter is cheaper, the Bose has many other features going for it. For instance, you can customize the cancellation level in the companion app and turn on Transparency Mode when you want to be aware of your surroundings. The sound pass-through in this mode feels completely natural and is unlike any other earbuds we tested.

You get customizable touch (swipe and tap) controls for play/pause and adjusting the ANC. Bose recently pushed a firmware update allowing either bud to function independently when the other is placed in the charging case. Speaking of charging, each earbud lasts up to 6 hours on a full charge, and the battery life can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case, meaning the case can fully recharge the buds four times over. The case itself recharges via USB-C, and we miss wireless charging here.

The Bose QC Earbuds II make up for the shortcomings with versatility. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance, so you can use them during workouts as well. Bluetooth v5.3 ensures stutter-free connections up to 30 feet away, but walls and other obstructions could chip away at this number. The buds don’t offer multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between multiple paired devices, but they remember seven recently paired audio sources, so you can switch between them conveniently using the companion app.

At their usual $300 price, the Bose QC Earbuds II are rather expensive, but Prime Day savings take $50 straight off, so you pay only $250, which is cheaper than the $278 Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds we swear by. We have seen the QC Earbuds II sell for as low as $230, but if you’re in a hurry and unwilling to settle for anything but the absolute best earbuds your money can buy, the $250 price is compelling enough to pull the trigger.