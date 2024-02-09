Bose QuietComfort 45 $200 $330 Save $130 Easily one of the most comfortable sets of headphones you'll find, the Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver high-quality sound and performance for all-day listening at home or on the go. At $330 normally, it's a high price to pay for such outstanding cans, but at just $200 these are by far the best wireless headphones you'll find for the money. Don't skip this deal if you can help it. $200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

Bose is synonymous with high-quality and immersive sound, offering top-of-the-line audio devices that deliver unprecendented levels of clarity, bass, and detail that most other company's on the market struggle to emulate. From its offering of wireless earbuds to it rugged selection of portable Bluetooth speakers, you're getting something that delivers an incredible listening experience.

Bose's wireless headphones are no exception, and its QuietComfort 45 headphones are a shining example of what the brand has to offer in a set of cans. They sound fantastic, feature impressive battery life, and are extremely comfortable to wear, making them perfect for all-day listening. At $330 normally, however, they can be a hard sell due to cost alone.

Thankfully, these premium wireless headphones are on sale this weekend for a massive 40% off that high price tag and dropping down to just $200 — the lowest price they've been at since Black Friday.

Why this Bose QuietComfort 45 deal is worth your money

If you're an audiophile who has to have the best, there's no denying that the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a top go-to choice for enhtusiasts and professionals alike. Delivering Bose's signature sound quality and premium design, they sound amazing whether you're listening to music or taking calls, but what really makes these headphones a good pick is just how comfortable they are.

While the QuietComfort 45 come with all of the features you'd expect from the best noise-cancelling headphones, including reliable active noise-cancellation (ANC), multi-point Bluetooth connection, and an ambient Aware mode, Bose went all out for users who listen for hours on end. The ear cups are roomy and plush, minimzing discomfort and fatigue over longer periods.

However, there are a couple of missteps and lacking features that other headphones of comparable quality do better. The face buttons could be a bit more responsive, and unfortunately, there's no built-in EQ to fine tune the sound as you see fit. The Bose App only offers basic settings and controls, so it's not nearly as intuitive as other options are.

That said, at $130 off the issues and shortcomings the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have can be forgiven. These are still some of the best cans you'll find at the reduced $200 price range, and are an excellent bargain for anyone looking to get a good pair of headphones on sale.