Bose QuietComfort 45 $280 $329 Save $49 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a staple in the premium wireless headphone space. They're ultra-comfortable, and have excellent noise cancellation. They are a bit pricey, but today's deal helps alleviate at least some of the sticker shock. $280 at Amazon

The best time to buy a pair of expensive, premium headphones, is when they are on sale, and right now, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are $50 off ahead of Amazon's Prime Day. Bose makes some of the best wireless headphones on the market today, and the QC45 are a great example of that. They're light, comfy, offer great noise cancelation, and include multipoint support. The retail price tag is kind of high, but today's discount knocks it down to a (slightly) more manageable $280, one of the few early Prime Day headphone deals you can get today.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

The math is extremely simple. If you're going to spend $280 on a pair of headphones, you're obviously going to be using them every day, if not multiple times a day. And if they are going to be on your head and around your ears for long listening sessions, you are obviously going to want them to be as comfortable as possible. That's why you buy these QCs. They are extremely light for a pair of premium headphones and don't clamp as tight as some of their competitors, resulting in a comfortable design you can wear for hours. Combine this with Bose's legendary ANC, and you have the perfect companion for long flights or productivity sessions.

Sound quality on the QuietComfort doesn't disappoint, but it's not jaw-dropping, either. In our review, we noted that there is an emphasis on highs and the bass isn't too punchy. It's great for listening to podcasts and music with a lot of vocals but middling with Lo-Fi and similar tracks. Rounding out the features is an Aware mode for letting in ambient sounds when you need to be alert, Bluetooth multipoint for pairing multiple devices at once, and six microphones for improved call quality. Battery life is good for up to 24 hours, and you can quick-charge via USB-C — 15 minutes buys you an additional 3 hours. Should you run out of juice, you can still use the headphones in wired mode, but ANC won't work (obviously).

There's no waterproofing here, so you probably don't want to get these for workouts or yard work, but they should be fine for most other use cases. The Bose QuietComfort series has long been a staple in the premium headphone segment, so you can feel good about picking up these QCs at this price.