No two headphones are created equally. Some are designed to offer bass-heavy audio, while others come with top-notch microphones for clear voice calls. But if you wear your headphones all day long and value comfort over everything else, there is nothing that can beat the Bose QuietComfort 45. And this Prime Day, you’re in luck because these excellent headphones are available for their lowest price ever, making their discount one of the most tempting tech deals this year.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $200 $330 Save $130 The Bose QuietComfort 45’s name already tells you that they are the most comfortable over-ear headphones around. You can wear them for several hours straight without fatigue, while they offer perhaps the most balanced audio quality on any competitive headphones. They are indeed a premium offering from Bose that you can save $130 on if you hurry and jump on this Prime Day deal right away. $200 at Amazon

When I was in the market for headphones to wear throughout my workday to tune out the disturbances around me, the QuietComfort 45 led by a considerable margin among the top over-ear headphones. And after living with them for a few months, I can say that I don’t regret my decision one bit.

I use them almost every day to play my favorite tunes while working, and there have been times when I didn’t even realize that I was wearing them; they are that comfortable! It has a lot to do with the plush ear cushions; they are breathable and don’t trap heat at all. Another important factor is the clamping force, which is just right — it neither hurts my ears by being too tight nor do the headphones slip off my head (though heavy workouts may have a different effect).

Most modern headphones now come with an impractical design that doesn't let the earcups fold. Traveling with such bulky devices is a pain considering the space they take. But the Bose QC45 aren't just comfortable to wear; they are also great travel companions. The earcups fold inward to more efficiently use the space inside the compact travel case, which can conveniently fit inside a backpack or medium-sized handbag. Oh, and you can even wear them around your neck, thanks to the flexible earcups.

But comfort isn't the only thing you look for when picking a pair of headphones — the audio quality and overall listening experience play a more critical role. There are plenty of fine enough over-ear headphones if you're into booming bass. But a big reason why I went with the QuietComfort 45 is thanks to its pleasurable audio tuning that's never heavyhanded.

These headphones have just the right amount of bass for me (you can tune it to your liking from the app's EQ settings), and I am able to distinguish between mid and high-end tones clearly. Once you have set the EQ to your preference, you won't need to fiddle with the app ever again — I don't even remember the last time I needed the app to fix the audio quality.

I use the QC45 at my desk, where they stay connected to both my laptop and phone and the switch between the devices is always seamless, say when I receive a call. I have used them often for voice and video calls on Meet, and they’ve never disappointed me. The upgraded mic array does a great job, and those on the other end have never once complained about my voice quality. With such mixed-use involving calls and music for a few hours every workday, these headphones last me a full week, coming fairly close to their 24-hour claim. And thanks to fast charging over USB-C, you can top them up to get a few hours of listening time in a jiffy.

When I purchased my own Bose QuietComfort 45, they weren’t as affordable as they are right now for Prime Day. For me, they were a steal, even at $250 against their full price of $330. But you can save even more during the ongoing Amazon extravaganza with a sale price of just $200. That is indeed a bargain deal that you shouldn’t miss, considering you’re saving a handsome $130 on this pair of comfortable headphones that get you the signature Bose sound.

Besides the QuietComfort 45, there are many more over-ear and in-ear headphones on sale right now. You can pick up their higher-end sibling, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, for a sweet discount or even the Sony WH-1000XM4 if you prefer heavier bass.