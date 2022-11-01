Bose makes some of the best wireless headphones on the market, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 are testament to that. Today, those headphones are back down to $249 — that's $80 off the MSRP and only $20 above their all-time low. If you've been considering a pair of premium noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones, they don't get much better than this, not at this price point.

In our review, we noted that these offer great noise cancelation and are likely the most comfortable headphones in their segment. We also liked that they support Bluetooth multipoint, for connecting two devices simultaneously, and that Bose finally added a convenient Type-C port for charging.

Bose QuietComfort 45 The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are extremely comfortable, offer great noise cancelation, and can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge. This makes them the perfect companion for everything from long flights, to overtime at the office, or relaxing at home. View at Amazon

It's also worth pointing out that these headphones include physical buttons, so you don't have to swipe aimlessly around the unit when you want to pause your music or adjust the volume. And as for battery, Bose says the QC45 can go up to 24 hours on a single charge. You can also add 3 hours of playback with a quick, 15-minute charge.

The only minor beef we have with the headset is its lack of Fast Pair support and NFC. This makes pairing the headphones with your Android device a step or two longer than it should be, but we hardly consider this a deal-breaker. Grab the Bose QuiteComfort 45 while you can at this price, and do it with confidence that you're getting a great set of cans.