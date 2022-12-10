Bose QuietComfort 45 $249 $329 Save $80 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the most expensive and premium pair of headphones on the market. The headphones live up to their price tag with outstanding comfort, sound quality, and ANC. They are a great pair of headphones to down, especially at their discounted price of $249 — a savings of $80. $249 at Best Buy $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an obvious choice if you want a pair of premium wireless headphones with excellent Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and sound quality. At $329 though, Bose's premium ANC headphones will burn a hole in your wallet. The QC45 dropped all the way down to $249 for Black Friday. If you missed that deal, worry not. Best Buy and Amazon have once again discounted the headphones to its Black Friday price, so you can pick up a pair and pocket a cool $80 in change.

This is the same price the headphones were available for during Prime Day this year. And while you could have snagged them up for an even lower price on Black Friday with the right snap deal, you should know that it spent most of that day (and week) at this price and, if you've been eyeing these earphones, you shouldn't miss out on another chance to score and save big.

Besides the excellent sound quality and active noise canceling, the Bose QuietComfort 45s deliver on the battery life front as well, with he company claiming they can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. A 15-minute top-up should be enough to provide another three hours of runtime. So, if you frequently take long-haul flights, the Bose earphones won't disappoint you.

A dedicated button on the QC45's left cup makes it easy to switch between the noise-canceling and the Aware hear-through mode. You also get dedicated buttons to trigger the voice assistant, control the volume, and manage connected Bluetooth devices.

Thanks to multipoint support, the QC45 can be paired and used with two devices simultaneously. The only bummer is the lack of Fast Pair, with missing NFC not helping things either. Once you get past the initial pairing process, though, you will love the experience the Bose QC45 delivers.