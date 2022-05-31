The excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are discounted to their lowest-ever price of $279 on Amazon again, down from $329. This is the same price the headphones were available for during last year's Black Friday. They are among the best noise-canceling headphones in the market that deliver outstanding sound quality, and you can't go wrong with them.

Announced in August 2021, the Bose QC45 packs physical buttons on the right that let you control the volume, toggle power, trigger the voice assistant, and manage the Bluetooth connection. There's a dedicated button on the left to switch between noise-canceling and the Aware hear-through mode. The headphones are ideal for long flights as Bose claims they can last for 24 hours on a single charge. And in case the cans do run out of battery, a 15-min top-up over USB-C is enough to provide three hours of music playback. They can be folded to occupy less space, making them even more ideal travel companions.

The QC45 supports Bluetooth multi-point, so you can pair and connect them to two devices simultaneously. The only bummer is the lack of Fast Pair support for Android devices and the omission of NFC.

Sony recently announced the WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones that probably offer even better sound quality and ANC, but they are exorbitantly expensive with a $400 price tag. This makes the Bose QuietComfort 45 deal on Amazon even better. After a $50 discount, you can snag them for a reasonable $279 in either White Smoke or Triple Black color.

