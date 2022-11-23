If you're in the market for a new pair of over-the-ear headphones, now's a great time to buy. With Black Friday rapidly approaching, there are a number of major discounts on top models from our favorite brands. The beloved Bose Quiet Comfort 45s are $80 off, the equally renowned Sony XM4s are down $122, and the just-released Sony XM5s are $52 off their regular retail price. You better act fast, though; these deals won't be around for long.

Bose Quiet Comfort 45 headphones

The QC 45s have become a staple in the premium ANC over-the-ear headphone space. The noise-cancelling is excellent, and they are among the most comfortable headphones in the segment. Other notable features include support for Bluetooth multipoint (you can connect two devices simultaneously), USB-C charging, and up to 24 hours of battery life. The QC45s are a good choice for those who plan to do extended traveling, frequently listen to media during lengthy study or work sessions, or anyone who has previously found ANC headphones to be uncomfortable.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $249 $329 Save $80 With better noise-cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint, a USB Type-C port, and improved call quality, the Bose QC 45s offer some notable improvements over their predecessors. There's also no denying that they're one of the most comfortable pairs of premium ANC cans out there. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Sony XM4 headphones

Speaking of staples, the Sony XM4s are another popular model in the premium ANC segment. In our late 2020 review, we liked them so much that we boasted you'd be hard-pressed to find Bluetooth headphones that sound better. They aren't quite as comfortable as the Bose headphones, but they include extra features like a proximity sensor that automatically pauses your media when you remove the headphones and support for Fast Pair. The XM4s are the choice for anyone who values great sound and noise-cancelling but doesn't want to spend the extra money for the XM5s.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $350 Save $122 With incredible sound and class-leading noise-cancelling, the Sony XM4s were the top dog in the premium headphones space before the XM5s were released. Even now, they remain a great value option in the segment. $228 at Best Buy $228 at Amazon

Sony XM5 headphones

The newest and most expensive headphones on this list are the Sony XM5s. They are the successor to the XM4s, and despite not being a significant upgrade, they have become the headphones to beat in this space. They, too, support Fast Pair and offer hands-free access to Google Assistant and Alexa, and the battery can last up to 40 hours. The headphones also support the LDAC codec, meaning you can get higher-quality sound when listening to media that supports it. The XM5s are the way to go for those who want high-end headphones with high-end sound, regardless of price.

Source:Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 Sony's most recent over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM5, bring back that top-of-the-line ANC that many have tried, and failed, to match. The headphones also offer fantastic sound quality that, like the Bose, aren't too hyped or colored, so you can enjoy your favorite concerto or 98 Degrees track the way it was meant to be heard. $348 at Best Buy $348 at Amazon

No matter which model you choose, you won't be disappointed. These three options represent some of the best wireless headphones you can get right now, and they are all being offered at great discounts. If over-the-ear headphones aren't your style, there's also a great selection of Black Friday wireless earbud deals.