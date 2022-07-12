A good pair of noise-canceling headphones are indispensable these days. They can keep distractions at bay when you're stuck working in a noisy environment or temper the incessant whine of airplane engines during your next flight. Some of the best headphones money can buy are deeply discounted today. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth headphones usually retail for $329, but they're a whopping $100 off for Prime Day.

The QC 45 are big, over-ear headphones that sound much better than your average true wireless earbuds. They also have a monster 24-hour battery life. They look a bit more traditional than Sony's latest WH-1000XM5 headphones, but they fold up to fit in the included compact case. That makes them great for travel.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $100 off

$229 at Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 have dropped in price a handful of times since they launched late last year, but only to around $280 ($50 off). This is the most significant discount we've seen yet. But if you're looking for something a little smaller, Amazon and Bose have other options this Prime Day.

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds usually retail for $279, but they're $100 off for Prime Day, bringing the total to $179. They're a bit on the bulky side for earbuds, evoking the 2019 Sony WF-1000XM3s, but they're a whole lot smaller than the QC45, and the ANC is superb.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds — $100 off

$179 at Amazon

If you fancy something a little more, well, fancy, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are also on sale. They have touch controls, a more elegant design, and more granular control of noise cancelation. However, you don't get to step up from the AAC codec for the added cost. Still, they're even more steeply discounted than the QC45, to just $269.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 — $110 off

$269 at Amazon