If you're striving to get some of the best earbuds out right now, you know that they won't come cheap. But if you're looking for a solid set that punches way above its price point, then these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are going to be just the thing.

When we reviewed these earbuds, we gave them a fantastic score thanks to their "class-leading ANC, clear audio, and natural sounding transparency mode." And while some time has passed, these earbuds are still a solid choice, with the big difference being that they are now cheaper, coming in at an unheard of price that knocks $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II?

These earbuds were designed for you to enjoy your music, movies, and TV shows. Not only do you get robust sound, but you also get a compact package, making them convenient to take with you no matter where you're going to go. In addition, you get excellent comfort here as well, with a variety of ear tips to choose from to ensure a proper fit.

As mentioned before, Bose delivers unparalleled active noise-canceling technology with the QuietComfort Earbuds II, ensuring that when you want to block out external sounds, you won't hear them. Furthermore, if you want to let sounds in, that's also possible too, and incoming audio sounds just as natural as you'd expect them to be.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to get up to six hours of use from a single charge, and plenty more from the included charging case. Best of all, whenever you're running low, you'll be able to charge up the earbuds for 20 minutes and get two hours of use. For the most part, these are a sweet pair of earbuds that really do offer a lot of value.

And since they are now being discounted by $100, it's even more of a reason to get these while you can if you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds. Of course, if these are still out of your price range, then you can always check out some of our more affordable recommendations.