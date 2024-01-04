Bose is rocking the wireless earbud scene with their lineup of wireless earbuds. These gems pump out top-notch sound and are handy to tote around. They are crafted with versatility, ensuring compatibility with a range of devices, and switch between devices effortlessly, thanks to their advanced multipoint connection technology. However, pairing these earbuds can be a head-scratcher, especially with the different devices and earbud models available.

To streamline your experience and get you quickly enjoying your music, we simplified pairing your Bose headphones with whatever gadget you have.

How to put Bose earbuds into pairing mode

If you're using the earbuds for the first time, they'll typically enter pairing mode automatically after you power them on. If not, you must manually activate pairing mode before connecting them with another device. Here's how to do this for different models:

Over-ear models (such as the QuietComfort 45s): Find a switch on the ear cuff. Slide it to the on position until a blue light pulses.

Earbuds (for example, QuietComfort II): The button is on the back of the case. Press it for two seconds until a blinking blue light appears.

In-ear and on-ear models: A blue light indicates that Bluetooth is ready for pairing.

A voice says, "Ready to pair," if the earbuds are in your ears.

Pair your Bose Earbuds with Bose Music and Bose Connect

Bose enhances your audio experience with two dynamic apps, Bose Connect and Bose Music, both available for iOS and Android platforms. The Bose Connect app is primarily designed for Bose Bluetooth speakers and older headphone models, catering to a range of legacy devices. The Bose Music app is tailored for recent Bose earbuds, including QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds, and Sport Open Earbuds.

How to connect using the Bose Music app

Select your device on the My Bose screen or tap the + button to add new earbuds. Select Headphones when prompted to allow the app to find your earbuds. Ensure your Bose earbuds are in pairing mode. Confirm the connection when the app indicates successful pairing. The app automatically connects to your earbuds when turned on in the future.

How to connect using Bose Connect

Open Bose Connect and allow Bluetooth permissions. Put your earbuds in pairing mode and bring them close to your device. They appear in the list of available devices under Headphones and Frames. Click them to connect. After the initial connection, a pop-up automatically connects the earbuds when turned on. Close

Pair your Bose earbuds with an iOS device

This guide walks you through the steps to pair your Bose earbuds with an iOS device, using an iPhone 14 Pro for demonstration purposes. The process is straightforward and similar across most modern smartphones, though some steps may vary depending on the model and operating system version. Here's how to turn the pairing mode on your Bose earbuds:

Go to Settings on your iOS device and turn on Bluetooth. Open the Bluetooth menu and search for available devices. Look for your Bose earbuds in the list of available devices and tap their label to initiate pairing.

Pair your Bose earbuds with an Android device

Pairing your Bose earbuds with an Android device is a simple process. We use a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as an example. This guide provides a general overview of the steps that apply to most Android devices. Some variations might exist depending on the model and version of the operating system.

Turn on pairing mode on your Bose earbuds. Go to Settings on your Android device and activate Bluetooth. In the Settings menu, navigate to the Bluetooth section and search for available devices. Look for your Bose earbuds in the list of available Bluetooth devices and tap their label to start the pairing process. Close

Pair your Bose earbuds with a Windows device

Pairing your Bose earbuds with a Windows laptop or PC is straightforward. We use the Asus ROG Flow X13 as an example. This guide outlines the general steps you'll follow, which apply to most Windows-based systems.

Click the Start icon on your taskbar and open the Settings menu. Close Navigate to the Bluetooth menu and turn on Bluetooth. Turn on the pairing mode on your Bose earbuds. Select the Add device option in the Bluetooth settings menu. Your earbuds automatically connect to your PC or laptop in the future without needing to pair again.

Pair your Bose Earbuds with a Mac device

Connecting your Bose earbuds to a Mac requires a manual Bluetooth pairing process. There isn't a dedicated app for Mac systems. This process is similar to connecting Bluetooth devices to your Mac. You can quickly set up your Bose earbuds for your Mac by following a few steps. Then, you can listen to music, attend calls, or perform other audio needs. Here's how to do it:

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of your screen and select System Settings. Select the Bluetooth icon and toggle it on. Put your Bose earbuds in pairing mode. Look for your earbuds in the list of available devices in the My Devices box. Select your earbuds and click Connect.

Enjoy unparalleled quality

You're now a pro at syncing your Bose earbuds with PCs, Macs, Androids, or iOS devices. Get ready to immerse yourself in your beloved Spotify tracks on your Android device or engage in concentrated study sessions with your MacBook while enjoying superior noise cancelation for an undisturbed audio experience.