Source: Bose Bose 700 Wireless Headphones $300 $380 Save $80 A premium set of headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 offer incredible sound quality and solid active noise cancellation. This high quality does come with a high cost, but for $80 off, the price point is a lot more palatable. It's their lowest price all year, making it a great time to pick up a pair of what we consider to be the best headphones on the market. $300 at Amazon $300 at Bose

When you think of high quality sound, Bose is one of the first names that comes to mind. From soundbars to earbuds, they offer premium quality gear for audiophiles seeking the absolute best listening experience. This doesn't always come cheap, however, but if you're after a pair of the best wireless headphones around, then there's some good news. Father's Day weekend brings with it a great discount on the Bose Headphones 700, dropping $80 off the standard price and bringing these high quality cans to their lowest price of the year.

Why the Bose Headphones 700 are worth your money

From incredible sound quality to amazing battery life, the Bose 700s are the cream of the crop when it comes to wireless headphones. They work well in just about all uses, from listening to your favorite tunes to taking calls on the go, and they do it all with some of the best noise canceling technology on the market today. They're sleek, sophisticated, smart, and probably most important of all — stylish.

The battery life is impressive for what they offer, delivering upwards of 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. Cheaper headphones on the market can provide the same amount of playtime, but none will do so with the legendary Bose sound these cans produce. You'll be listening to music and heading business meetings all day without needing a recharge, but in the event you need a quick boost, you'll get two additional hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge via USB-C.

A respectable battery life, considering this is with Bose's active noise canceling technology working in the background. Thanks to eight different mics — six being used for the ANC technology — the Bose 700 headphones offer 11 different levels of ANC processing. Each of which can be fine-tuned and adjusted using the Bose app, letting you choose the perfect setting for your environment. This offers a superb level of clarity for voice calls, helping you come through crystal clear to your friends and colleagues.

All of this is worth it even at the normal $380 price tag, but for $300 this weekend, they're some of the best headphones for the value. If you're after the best of the best, but still want to save a bit of cash, these are the headphones you'll want to grab.