In the mobile space, Bose is mostly known for its over-ear ANC headphones like its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the newer QuietComfort 45. The company released its first ANC true wireless earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds, in 2020, and according to a new leak from Roland Quandt and WinFuture, we're due for a sequel very soon.

The first-generation QuietComfort Earbuds (pictured above) were strange. Not only did they launch at a high MSRP of $279, but they're also giant by modern earbud standards; with bulky bodies that extend down from the wearer's ear toward their mouth, they almost look like a pair of old-fashioned Bluetooth earpieces. According to images shared by WinFuture, the QuietComfort Earbuds II should be considerably sleeker.

They'll be available in both black and white colorways, and should have similar battery life to the previous generation, which is rated at six hours on a charge with ANC active. They won't be any cheaper than the first version, though: WinFuture reports they'll retail for $299, placing them squarely in very premium territory.

We don't know anything about audio fidelity or ANC yet, but if Bose is planning on pricing these things higher than even the Sony WF-1000XM4, both will need to be excellent for the QC Earbuds II to have any chance at success. We shouldn't have to wait long to find out: WinFuture says the new buds should be officially announced in a matter of weeks.