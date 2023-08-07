Bose markets some of the best over-ear headphones under its QuietComfort brand. The company practically invented the concept of active noise cancellation when it debuted its Series I Aviation Headset way back in 1989, and it has only continued to improve on its formula over the years. Now, we're hearing about an all new lineup of QuietComfort headphones.

According to French publication Dealabs, there will be three new Bose QuietComfort models: two wireless headphones and one set of wireless earbuds. They will be called the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, respectively. All three products come with noise-reduction technology, and the headphones are an over-ear fit.

The QuietComfort Headphones should come in three colors: Black, Cloud White, and Cypress Green, with a price of €400 (roughly $440, not accounting for taxes and tariffs).

The QuietComfort Ultra should have higher quality sound and better noise cancellation for €500 ($550). The rumor points to only two colors at this time: black and white.

Lastly, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds would be the successor to the QuietComfort Earbuds II, and the speculated price is €350 ($385), though there is no mention of color options. Dealabs also estimated the earbuds would weigh three grams, which would make them 50% lighter.

Earlier this year, Leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared a visual of what was reportedly the upcoming Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. The tweet was taken down almost immediately, which is expected, but may mean more. You can still view the tweet through the Wayback Machine, and we've embedded the image above.

Given that these models are still in early development, there's a lot that could change between now and any potential release date. But considering the colors and weight are already getting leaked, Bose may be getting close to a final design.