I don't know about you, but I never feel like it's the right time to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds. Sure, you can wait until you need them — when you lose a bud or the battery life in your old pair just isn't what it used to be — but with new sets arriving all the time, it can be difficult to say no. This year, I finally upgraded from my trusty Jabra Elite 75ts to something a little more modern: Bose's QuietComfort II earbuds. And as much as I've enjoyed them, I can say that looking back, I really screwed up.

Two months after I purchased my pair, Bose announced a refresh of their flagship ANC-equipped earbuds, complete with some new spatial audio features that sounded, at least on paper, mighty impressive. And now, another two months later, both the QuietComfort II earbuds I bought and the QuietComfort Ultra buds that replaced them are on sale for Cyber Monday, beating the price I paid by as much as $50.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $249 $299 Save $50 Bose makes some of the best true wireless earbuds you can find on the market today, and its latest QuietComfort Ultra set take things up a notch. With Fast Pair support and new spatial audio features, these buds are a fantastic premium buy at just $250 for Cyber Monday. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Bose

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 If you're after high-end earbuds at a price that doesn't totally break the bank, Bose's QuietComfort II buds are the pair for you. These include nearly every feature seen on the company's new Ultra pair, but at $200, they undercut competition from brands like Sony. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy $199 at Bose

Why is now the right time to buy a new pair of Bose earbuds?

If it's always the wrong time to buy new audio gear, what makes Cyber Monday different? First, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra lineup is basically brand new. At most, we're looking at a minimum of ten months before the company rolls out another set of high-end headphones — and, potentially, even longer. Bose went two years between the first two QuietComfort sets, and I wouldn't be surprised to see similar timeframes in the future.

Second, both pairs are on sale. Bose's latest QuietComfort Ultra are down to just $250, a sale price we likely won't see again for months to come. That ties in with what I paid for the last-gen model back in August, all while including new features. Meanwhile, the QuietComfort IIs — the set I own — are now just $200, a great price for earbuds that have become an essential accessory for all the traveling I've done since summer.

Which pair of Bose earbuds should I buy?

Yes, I regret buying the QuietComfort II buds when I did, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't recommend them to other potential users. At $200 for Cyber Monday, Bose's earbuds are far cheaper than what I paid for them, and considering how similar these two models are, you're probably better off getting the more affordable model. We have an entire guide that explains the differences between these pairs, but if you want a decision made now, I'll keep it short and simple.

From the design to the sound quality, the QuietComfort II and QuietComfort Ultra buds are nearly identical. Bose's Ultra set gets you two big upgrades over their predecessor: spatial audio support — called Immersive Audio here — and Fast Pair compatibility on Android. The latter is, no question, a big deal. Immersive Audio, however, seems like a gimmick. I'd recommend reading AP's Taylor Kerns' thoughts for a specific breakdown on whether it's worth a $50 upcharge, but frankly, I'd opt for the cheaper model.

To add my own two cents to Taylor's excellent reviews, I love these earbuds. They're comfortable enough to wear for longer listening sessions, but fit tight enough in my ears to stay still while running. Their ANC capabilities match my Sony WH-1000XM3s — so much so that I've been leaving those bulky over-the-ear headphones at home while traveling — and their passthrough technology feels like magic every time I use it. Battery life is good enough that I've only had to top up in the middle of using them once, while the sound quality is superb (to this non-audiophile, at least).

As a personal user of one of these two pairs of earbuds, I should also mention a couple of shortcomings you'll find with Bose. Multipoint isn't here, though I've found switching between already-paired devices as easy as a single tap in settings. Wireless charging isn't here either; you'll have to buy an optional $50 accessory to add it, which just about defeats the point of these discounts. I've also had to factory reset my buds twice in the four months I've owned them after they failed to connect properly to my phone(s), but considering how often I'm switching between smartphones (especially this fall), I'm unsure if that's a common problem or a greater symptom of the duties this job comes with.

At the end of the day, I'm happy with my new earbuds. But if I had just waited a couple of extra months, I could've bought the same experience for $50 less — or purchased a newer set for the same price. But hey, if you're looking to avoid any sort of buyer's remorse, I really think now's the time to throw your credit card down.