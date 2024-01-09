Summary Bose is rumored to have developed G-shaped ear clips that deliver sound without being uncomfortable and bulky like traditional headphones or earbuds.

If you listen to music around the clock and struggle with discomfort while wearing headphones or earbuds, you aren’t alone. Despite marketing claims, most earbuds are not one-size-fits-all and far from comfortable. Over-the-ear headphones are more universal, but the feeling of wearing a bulky headset can become cumbersome throughout the day. As it turns out, Bose has seemingly been listening to these long-standing complaints — and the sound company might have a new product in the works to resolve the issue.

According to information obtained by MySmartPrice, Bose is rumored to have developed G-shaped ear clips, specifically designed to deliver sound without needing to be stuffed into your ear canal or worn over your head. The non-obstructive earbuds are still meant to fit snugly, however, meaning you don’t have to worry about them falling off. Instead of keying in on noise-canceling features, Bose seems prepped to highlight the ability to remain aware of your surroundings. The speakers of the ear clips are located near the top, and they have a glossy finish in white and silver.

If noise-canceling is not a highlight of the ear clips, it could be a notable departure for Bose, which is renowned for its QuietComfort brand. In August 2023, details emerged on two new QuietComfort headphones and new QuietComfort earbuds that Bose is working on, all of which boast noise-canceling. Although none of them were confirmed by the company at the time, it was assumed that all of the products were in the final stages of development. Such rumors suggest that Bose is far from abandoning its noise-canceling technology, even if the ear clips are focused on spatial awareness.

If these supposed earbuds and headphones launch, they are expected to land in the $300 to $500 range. The earbuds, in particular, are thought to be more lightweight than previous models. Images that were posted at the time indicate that the products will come in black and white. However, these colors have not been confirmed, and the pictures were pulled from social media.

Since Bose made noise cancelation a must-have feature of almost all headphones and earbuds, the market has become ripe with competition. QuietComfort headphones are no longer the only ones that can give you the silence you desire. More importantly, for those on a budget, there are alternatives that can deliver clear sound and no noise at an affordable price. Whether you want earbuds, over-the-ear headphones, or a less intrusive product, there are endless options. Bose’s G-shaped ear clips could be worth the wait, but even if they’re not, you won’t be left without sound.